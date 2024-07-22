Gillie Da Kid Misses His Late Son On 1-Year Anniversary Of His Death

Gillie Da Kid had a billboard put up in his son's honor.

Gillie Da Kid shared a post for his late son, YNG Cheese, on the one-year anniversary of his death, Saturday. Sharing a video billboard he and his family had put up in New York City in honor of the date, he wrote in the caption: “Long Live Cheese [crying emoji]. Miss u kid #WeGotChase.” The 25-year-old rapper was killed in Philadelphia in a triple shooting that injured two others.

In the comments section of Gillie's post, plenty of fans shared supportive messages. "God bless you Gillie," one user wrote. "I been watching you since get down on da ground sh*t was." Another top comment reads: "Keep up the great work Gillie. Continued prayers to you and your family champ." His podcast co-host, Wallo, also popped up with a pair of emojis.

Gillie Da Kid & Wallo Attend Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party

Gillie Da Kid and Wallo at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party held at Marquee Dayclub Las Vegas at The Cosmopolitan on February 10, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

It took Gillie several days before he opened up about the incident publically. On July 29th 2023, he eventually posted on Instagram: “I Miss u like $h*t Dev My heart will forever have a Black hole in it but u know ur father gotta be strong to hold the family up. Thanks 4 all the support from family, friends, and all of my followers y’all really helping me get thru these ruff times Me and my family appreciate and love y’all [blue heart emoji]. Rest Well dev and watch over us u know I got chase [crying emoji] love u Cheese [five crying emojis].” Check out his latest tribute below.

Gillie Mourns His Late Son

Fans aren't the only ones to reach out to Gillie in the time since his son's passing. Many other voices in hip-hop including Killer Mike, Pusha T, and more have shared messages online. Be on the lookout for further updates on Gillie Da Kid on HotNewHipHop.

