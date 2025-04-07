Not So Fast! Usher's Viral Fan Seduction Did Not Cause A Divorce

Even The Boondocks knows just how much Usher can drive the girls wild, and things haven't changed much throughout his legendary career. During a London tour stop at the O2 Arena, he went viral once again for his steamy fan interaction with a fan, who stared in his eyes with a lustful luck and accepted his two cherries in sultry fashion. After this made the rounds on social media, reports emerged that the woman's 45-year-old husband had filed for divorce and claimed she has never kissed him in public. Of course, many fans were quick to believe this at first glance given the Dallas-born superstar's previous serenades... But this time around, there's no foul play.

According to an alleged source who reportedly spoke to AllHipHop, this Usher moment did not actually result in the fan's husband filing for divorce, and this story is completely false. The funny thing is, no one can really confirm or deny this unless the couple speaks out publicly about it and fans catch wind of it. It seems a tad excessive to express such investment in two private citizens' relationship, but then again, that's the kind of atmosphere the singer creates with his shows.

Usher Tour

However, don't get it twisted: Usher has caused relationship drama in the past. He recently appeared as a guest on the Baby, This Is Keke Palmer podcast to speak with the multi-hyphenate about many topics, including their interaction at one of his concerts that led to massive drama with Palmer's then-partner, Darius Jackson. "I can not be responsible for how people choose to react to my experience as an entertainer," the 46-year-old stated.

"I’m not tying to do anything that’s going to deliberately try and rock anybody’s home," Usher said of his intimate performances. "This is what I say to myself in the mirror before I go out and hit the stage. I am not here to break up your home. I am here to entertain you, my love… We were having a great time!" If you're going to one of his final shows on his "Past Present Future" tour this April and May in Europe, and you're in a relationship, set your healthy boundaries!