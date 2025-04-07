Not So Fast! Usher's Viral Fan Seduction Did Not Cause A Divorce

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 560 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Usher Viral Fan Seduction Did Not Cause Divorce Music News
Usher smiles as he talks to hundreds of students during the Usher Club Takeover event inside the Boys &amp; Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. © David Rodriguez Muñoz / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Usher has caused relationship problems before with his serenades, as Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson know all too well. But not this time...

Even The Boondocks knows just how much Usher can drive the girls wild, and things haven't changed much throughout his legendary career. During a London tour stop at the O2 Arena, he went viral once again for his steamy fan interaction with a fan, who stared in his eyes with a lustful luck and accepted his two cherries in sultry fashion. After this made the rounds on social media, reports emerged that the woman's 45-year-old husband had filed for divorce and claimed she has never kissed him in public. Of course, many fans were quick to believe this at first glance given the Dallas-born superstar's previous serenades... But this time around, there's no foul play.

According to an alleged source who reportedly spoke to AllHipHop, this Usher moment did not actually result in the fan's husband filing for divorce, and this story is completely false. The funny thing is, no one can really confirm or deny this unless the couple speaks out publicly about it and fans catch wind of it. It seems a tad excessive to express such investment in two private citizens' relationship, but then again, that's the kind of atmosphere the singer creates with his shows.

Read More: Usher Fan Loses Control Over His Cherries In Hilarious Viral Concert Moment

Usher Tour

However, don't get it twisted: Usher has caused relationship drama in the past. He recently appeared as a guest on the Baby, This Is Keke Palmer podcast to speak with the multi-hyphenate about many topics, including their interaction at one of his concerts that led to massive drama with Palmer's then-partner, Darius Jackson. "I can not be responsible for how people choose to react to my experience as an entertainer," the 46-year-old stated.

"I’m not tying to do anything that’s going to deliberately try and rock anybody’s home," Usher said of his intimate performances. "This is what I say to myself in the mirror before I go out and hit the stage. I am not here to break up your home. I am here to entertain you, my love… We were having a great time!" If you're going to one of his final shows on his "Past Present Future" tour this April and May in Europe, and you're in a relationship, set your healthy boundaries!

Read More: Justin Bieber Turns Heads By Unfollowing Usher On Instagram

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Usher Seduces Fan Viral Sultry Serenade Tour Music News Music Usher Seduces Yet Another Fan With Viral Sultry Serenade During His Tour 625
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 50.7K
55th NAACP Image Awards - Show Music Usher Jokes With Keke Palmer About Their Viral Las Vegas Residency Drama 568
"Living My Best Life" Comedy Special Atlanta Premiere Party Music TI’s Hilarious Reaction To Usher Feeding Tiny A Cherry Goes Viral 1.8K