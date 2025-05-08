Usher has apologized to Sabrina Carpenter's dad after the singer shared a text message he sent her on Instagram, Wednesday. Taking to Instagram, she posted a series of pictures from the Met Gala, including one where she ate a cherry out of Usher's hand. Immediately following that photo, she shared a screenshot of her dad messaging her the picture while saying, "? Weird."

Taking to the comments section, Usher issued an apology. “Apologies Mr Carpenter,” he wrote under the post. Plenty of fans shared laughs in response to the interaction. "Not usher apologizing to mr carpenter in the comments," one user wrote. Another joked: "glad to know parents don’t stop getting disappointed regardless of fame."

During the Met Gala, Usher surprised attendees with a performance alongside Stevie Wonder. The two performed “U Don’t Have to Call,” “Yeah!,” “OMG” and “Another Star.”

The moment with Carpenter isn't the first time he's done the cherry move. It's become commonplace during his Las Vegas residency shows. Appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show, earlier this year, he explained the move. “It started with strawberries in Vegas,” he said. “So, you know, I just figured we try all the fruits until we figured out which one works the best. But cherries were something that I felt was fun and just kind of active. It was a bit erotic.”

Usher & Keke Palmer

The incident with Sabrina Carpenter is far from the first time Usher's theatrics have led to social media drama. During a show at his Las Vegas residency in 2023, he inadvertently caused a rift in Keke Palmer's relationship with Darius Jackson. The two reflected on the dramatic moment during an episode of the Baby, This Is Keke Palmer podcast, earlier this year.

“Did I have anything to do with what was going on in your home?" Usher said jokingly. "Did I send you that dress? I just want to know that… I can not be responsible for how people choose to react to my experience as an entertainer. I’m not tying to do anything that’s going to deliberately try and rock anybody’s home.”