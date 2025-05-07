The Met Gala may be about promoting elegance and decency, but some attendees couldn't help but have some fun and shake things up. Sabrina Carpenter and Usher were two artists up to no good as the former helped the latter carry out a suggestive tradition the other night. That would be his cherry feeding shtick that he's been doing since his Las Vegas residency in 2022-23.
Typically, Usher picks out a woman who's not too shy about getting a little freaky in front of a crowd. Sabrina Carpenter fits that bill, as she's no stranger to putting on seductive performances of her own. A Getty image surfaced from the Met Gala of Usher dangling the familiar maraschino cherry over Carpenter's open mouth.
The "Espresso" hitmaker even posted the same photo to her Instagram in an extensive carousel. Hilariously, she included a screenshot of her texting with her "Dadda" right after the wild picture. In the exchange, he was clearly caught off guard by it captioning said picture with "? Weird."
Fans were loving the reaction from her dad with one user commenting, "😂😂😂😂😂glad to know parents don’t stop getting disappointed regardless of fame." "The last slide, perfect reaction from dad 😂😌," another person added.
Met Gala 2025
For what it's worth, at least Sabrina Carpenter risqué's outfit matched her actions? She was seen at the Met Gala wearing a Louis Vuitton leotard that was showing off all sorts of leg and then some. But as we mentioned earlier, her and Usher weren't the only ones up to some mischievous behavior.
Megan Thee Stallion was also quite the rebel throughout by bringing her phone inside the venue. But while breaking that rule, she did manage to capture a lot of comedic gold. Multiple funny videos showed Megan acting like a superfan with multiple guests or just being goofy. For example, one clip showed her, Doechii, and Angel Reese giving a food review of the samples.