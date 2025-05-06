Megan Thee Stallion Captures Hilarious Footage While Breaking No Phone Rule At The Met Gala

Megan Thee Stallion decided to commit a Met Gala criminal offense, but the results from her stealthy camera work are amazing.

Of course, Megan wasn't the only hip-hop artist to attend this year. Future, the aforementioned Swamp Princess, Cardi B , Nicki Minaj, and Andre 3000 , are just a few. Speaking of the OutKast alum, he sported maybe the most wild outfit of the night by wearing a piano on his back. It was seemingly done to promote his surprise instrumental EP displaying his proficiency on the keys.

Now, it's going to be interesting to see if Wintour gets the post from Megan taken down or if she's not allowed to return next year. Some folks were surprisingly uptight about the "Whenever" MC recording inside the Met Gala. But we feel it was just lighthearted fun in a world that could frankly use some.

