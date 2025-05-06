Megan Thee Stallion Captures Hilarious Footage While Breaking No Phone Rule At The Met Gala

Anna Wintour, the powerful fashion icon who has watched over the Met Gala with a watchful eye since 1995, let someone sneak around the show with a cell phone. That sneaky criminal would be Megan Thee Stallion, who captured a ton of great footage throughout the night. Per Uproxx, the Houston rapper shared her compilation of videos onto her Instagram.
"Hottie Cam in thee MET GALA 👀😏," she captioned the post. Fans are absolutely loving this by the way. "Thank you for this forbidden footage sis 😂," one user replies. Another goes, "it’s like we’re on facetime 😭😭😭." Instagram themselves even got in the comments section adding, "exclusive footage, mind you."
One batch of short clips shows Megan Thee Stallion walking into the fashion exposition with Tracee Ellis Ross and Doja Cat. "We not supposed to have our phones!" she says (and a bunch more times after that). Then, it cuts to a series of fan-like interactions with celebs like Cynthia Erivo, Ciara, Lupita Nyong'o, Angela Bassett, Venus Williams, and more.
After that is a couple-minute-long food review on the hors d'oeuvres served at the tables. WNBA star Angel Reese and fellow femcee Doechii joined her for another hysterical moment. They sampled cornbread with caviar, white truffle lobster roll, vegan lox, curry chicken bites, and hamachi sushi."
Now, it's going to be interesting to see if Wintour gets the post from Megan taken down or if she's not allowed to return next year. Some folks were surprisingly uptight about the "Whenever" MC recording inside the Met Gala. But we feel it was just lighthearted fun in a world that could frankly use some.
Of course, Megan wasn't the only hip-hop artist to attend this year. Future, the aforementioned Swamp Princess, Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, and Andre 3000, are just a few. Speaking of the OutKast alum, he sported maybe the most wild outfit of the night by wearing a piano on his back. It was seemingly done to promote his surprise instrumental EP displaying his proficiency on the keys.