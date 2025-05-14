Megan Thee Stallion has cleared up the rumors about being banned from the Met Gala after using her phone cell to post pictures during the event. Speaking with People for a new interview, she clarified that she didn't get in trouble for the move and all is well.

“We’re gonna dead these rumors right now, okay?” she said. “People are like, ‘Oh my God, Megan, you got banned from the Met Gala. No, I didn’t, babe. Like that’s not true. Y’all made that up and ran with it. They love making [stuff up]. Anna [Wintour] loves me, babe. That’s why my phone was out.”

At the event, she snapped a video of herself hanging out with Doechii and WNBA star Angel Reese. "We're not supposed to have our phones, but we're doing it [anyway]," she said in the original post.

While it doesn't appear that Megan Thee Stallion is banned from the event, Playboi Carti recently made headlines for claiming that he wasn't allowed to attend. He didn't provide a reason, but shared several pictures of himself posing with his rumored girlfriend, Giovanna Ramos. He wrote in the caption: "MET GALA BANNED ME. FELT LIKE WE GOT KICKED OUT OF PROM BUT WE GOOD. @ft.gioo WITH ME IM A HAPPY MAN. F*CK EM."

Megan Thee Stallion Tory Lanez

Megan's clarification about the Met Gala comes after Tory Lanez's legal team promised to reveal new evidence regarding his 2020 shooting of the "Hiss" rapper in a press conference on Thursday. The organization, Unite The People, wrote in a flyer announcing the event: "WE'RE EXPOSING THE TRUTH. NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN EVIDENCE will be revealed, which could reshape public understanding of one of the most high-profile legal battles in recent years. We will also address the recent STABBING INCIDENT and multiple urgent matters. THIS IS NOT JUST A PRESS CONFERENCE--THIS IS A CALL FOR JUSTICE."

Prior to the press conference announcement, Lanez survived a stabbing in prison earlier this week. His team confirmed he sustained 14 total stab wounds during the attack and was transferred to a nearby hospital for medical attention.