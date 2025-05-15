Megan Thee Stallion's Lawyer Reacts To Tory Lanez's Claims Against Kelsey Harris

BY Alexander Cole 2.5K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: Savannah Morning News
Tuesday, July 30, 2024; Atlanta, Ga; Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion performs during a presidential campaign rally for Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 at the Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Ga.
Megan Thee Stallion's case is back in the news after Tory Lanez made some huge allegations about Kelsey Harris.

Just days after being stabbed in prison, Tory Lanez's legal representation held a press conference to discuss the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case. They argued that Kelsey Harris' bodyguard came forward with new information. Overall, the bodyguard claims that Harris admitted to being the shooter, during a private conversation.

Lanez's legal team has been hinting at these allegations for a very long time. However, they have never articulated them this publicly before. As you can imagine, once this story hit social media, there was a bit of a mad panic to fire off hot takes and jump to conclusions.

Megan Thee Stallion and her lawyer Alex Spiro were quick to respond to the new claims. While making a statement to XXL, Spiro made it clear that Lanez has already been convicted. In their eyes, this matter has been resolved. Furthermore, it was noted that this is by no means political.

“Tory Lanez was tried and convicted by a jury of his peers and his case was properly adjudicated through the court system," Spiro wrote. "This is not a political matter — this is a case of a violent assault that was resolved in the court of law.”

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Clears Up Rumors About Being Banned From The Met Gala Over IG Posts

Who Is Kelsey Harris?

Kelsey Harris was a huge part of the Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion case. Of course, Harris was Meg's former bestfriend, but now, they are on bad terms.

It was alleged that both Harris and Meg were sleeping with Tory, unbeknownst to the other. Overall, it is believed that this dynamic led to the arguments that would eventually lead to Meg being shot in the foot.

During the trial, Harris gave her testimony, but much of it was considered null and void as what she was saying was completely different than her deposition months prior. In said deposition, Harris had been forthcoming about Tory being the shooter. Once she was on the stand, she refused to answer questions in a linear fashion.

There is no telling how this is all going to go, moving forward. Of course, Tory's team wants an appeal. Whether or not the court grants one, is another story completely.

Read More: Who Stabbed Tory Lanez? Everything We Know About The Attack

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
2022 Parlor Games Celebrity Basketball Classic Crime Tory Lanez's First Attorney Advised Him Against Blaming Kelsey Harris For Shooting Megan Thee Stallion: Report 2.7K
106.1 KMEL Summer Jam At Oracle Arena Music Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-BFF Kelsey Named As Shooter By Tory Lanez Defense: Report 14.0K
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman Music Milagro Gramz Responds To Megan Thee Stallion's Lawsuit Over Her Tory Lanez Coverage 1256
Earl Gibson III / Stringer / Getty Images, Cindy Ord / Staff / Getty Images Pop Culture DJ Akademiks Questions Why Megan Thee Stallion's Attorney Calls Him "Dishonest" 3.3K