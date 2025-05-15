Lanez's legal team has been hinting at these allegations for a very long time. However, they have never articulated them this publicly before. As you can imagine, once this story hit social media, there was a bit of a mad panic to fire off hot takes and jump to conclusions.

Megan Thee Stallion and her lawyer Alex Spiro were quick to respond to the new claims. While making a statement to XXL, Spiro made it clear that Lanez has already been convicted. In their eyes, this matter has been resolved. Furthermore, it was noted that this is by no means political.

“Tory Lanez was tried and convicted by a jury of his peers and his case was properly adjudicated through the court system," Spiro wrote. "This is not a political matter — this is a case of a violent assault that was resolved in the court of law.”

Who Is Kelsey Harris?

Kelsey Harris was a huge part of the Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion case. Of course, Harris was Meg's former bestfriend, but now, they are on bad terms.

It was alleged that both Harris and Meg were sleeping with Tory, unbeknownst to the other. Overall, it is believed that this dynamic led to the arguments that would eventually lead to Meg being shot in the foot.

During the trial, Harris gave her testimony, but much of it was considered null and void as what she was saying was completely different than her deposition months prior. In said deposition, Harris had been forthcoming about Tory being the shooter. Once she was on the stand, she refused to answer questions in a linear fashion.