Tory Lanez has been in recovery over the past few days after he was reportedly stabbed over a dozen times in prison. The news surrounding the Canadian artist, who is currently serving a 10-year sentence at California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi for the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, unfolded over the past few days. Initial reports surrounding the stabbing made it seem like the injuries he sustained were non-life-threatening but the news that has emerged since has suggested it’s much more serious. Below, we’ve broken down everything we know about the stabbing involving Tory Lanez, including the reported person who has been ID’d as the perpetrator.

Read More: Adin Ross Left Stunned Upon Finding Out Tory Lanez Was Stabbed 14 Times

What Happened To Tory Lanez?

On the morning of May 12, 2025, around 7:20 a.m., Lanez was attacked in his housing unit at the California Correctional Institution. TMZ reported that Tory Lanez was stabbed in the yard of the prison, though they didn’t clarify how severe the attack was. They reported that he was rushed to a hospital in Bakersfield by ambulance. Prison reps confirmed to the outlet that they provided first aid assistance immediately after calling 911.

What's Tory Lanez's Condition?

Following the attack, Lanez was rushed to a civilian hospital in Bakersfield. It turns out the incident was far more dire than initially reported. In a post shared to his Instagram page, Tory Lanez’s team revealed that he had been stabbed multiple times and placed on a breathing apparatus due to collapsed lungs.

“Tory was stabbed 14 times–including 7 wounds to his back, 4 to his torso, 2 to the back of his head, and 1 to the left side of his face. Both of his lungs collapsed, and he was placed on a breathing apparatus,” the post reads. “He is now breathing on his own. Despite being in pain, he is talking normally, in good spirits, and deeply thankful to God that he is pulling through. He also wants to thank everyone for their continued prayers and support.”

Have They ID'd The Perpetrator?

The alleged assailant has been identified as 42-year-old inmate Santino Casio, who is already serving a life sentence with the possibility of parole for a series of violent crimes dating back to 2004, according to the New York Post. Casio's criminal history is extensive. In 2004, he was convicted of second-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, and other related charges involving the use of a deadly weapon and infliction of great bodily injury. While incarcerated, Casio continued to engage in violent behavior. In 2008, he received an additional six-year sentence for assaulting another prisoner with a deadly weapon. A decade later, in 2018, he was sentenced to two more years for possessing and manufacturing a deadly weapon while in prison.

Before The New York Post reported on Casio’s identity, Wack 100 received information that shed insight on the attack on Tory Lanez. At this time, the motive behind the attack still isn’t clear. However, Wack’s source claimed that a Mexican gang were responsible for attacking Tory Lanez.

What's Next?

An investigation into Tory Lanez’s prison stabbing was officially launched on Monday, May 12, by the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi. According to a spokesperson, the state’s prison oversight agency, the Office of the Inspector General, has been notified and is aware of the incident. The Kern County District Attorney’s Office also confirmed its involvement, stating that it is currently waiting on the results of the prison’s internal investigation before moving forward with any formal charges. At this time, no official complaint has been filed.

Read More: Tory Lanez Shows Off His Gains In New Prison Photo

Will Tory Lanez Be Released From Prison?

At a press conference held May 14, advocates for Tory Lanez introduced what they called game-changing evidence in the case that put the rapper behind bars. Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, is currently serving a decade-long sentence for the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. But his legal team and supporters say the justice system got it wrong from the start. Caldwell also criticized former L.A. District Attorney George Gascón, arguing the case ignored key evidence.

“This was never a fair fight,” said journalist Gianno Caldwell, calling out what he sees as deep flaws in how the case was handled. The event, hosted by United the People, focused heavily on the role of Megan’s former friend Kelsey Harris—who, according to attorney Walter Roberts, was the one who fired the gun, according to a testimony from Bradley James, a bodyguard and driver for Kelsey. “Mr. Peterson never shot anybody. Never even touched the gun,” Roberts insisted.

Citing gaps in DNA analysis and unanswered questions surrounding Harris’s Fifth Amendment plea, Lanez’s advocates pointed to a lack of complete forensic testing and selective prosecution. “Tory Lanez doesn’t want special treatment,” said Diana London, CEO of the Secret Weapon Agency. “He’s demanding equal treatment.”