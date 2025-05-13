Tory Lanez was stabbed earlier today at the California Correctional Institution. As of right now, the singer remains in the hospital after sustaining 14 stab wounds, according to his Instagram page.

As we reported earlier this evening, it was revealed that Tory was stabbed seven times in the back, four times in the abdomen, twice in the back of the head, and once in the face. Furthermore, he suffered two collapsed lungs. This forced him onto a breathing machine.

However, it is now being stated that Lanez is off of the breathing machine and can use his lungs on his own. Additionally, it was noted that he is talking and in good spirits.

Just moments ago, Wack 100 took to the internet to give an update on what happened to Lanez. Of course, Wack always claims to have the inside scoop, even if he doesn't always cite his sources directly.

Nevertheless, in a new audio clip, Wack 100 can be heard alleging that a Mexican Gang is responsible for Lanez's stabbing. While he didn't break down a motive, he said this could lead to a jail war.

Tory Lanez Stabbed

At this time, there is no official confirmation pertaining to who stabbed Lanez and why they did so. Instead, law enforcement has simply stated that Lanez is in the hospital and that he was attacked.

In the meantime, Wack 100 and Poetik Flakko are the only two internet personalities claiming to know what happened to Tory. Whether or not their allegations are confirmed, still remains to be seen.

Given how this is a high-profile incident, it makes sense that law enforcement hasn't been so forthcoming over the last few hours. Instead, it is likely that they are conducting a thorough investigation into how this could have happened.

Once Tory Lanez gets out of the hospital, authorities will have to figure out if he ever goes back to the same prison. If he does, he will need some extra security to prevent this from happening again.

And again, Wack 100's claims are just that...claims. When authorities provide official details, we will be sure to provide you with those immediately.