Tory Lanez's Alleged Attacker Has Been Identified

Tory Lanez dominated the headlines on Monday after he was stabbed in prison in California. Overall, there were very few details when the news first broke, and no one really knew what to make of it.

Subsequently, his Instagram account posted that he has been stabbed a total of 14 times. Per the report, the stabbing took place in his back, torso, head, and face. Moreover, he had two collapsed lungs and was eventually able to recover.

Following the news, people like Wack 100 took to social media with supposed inside sources on who allegedly did this. Wack claimed that the Mexican gangs were the ones who are responsible. At the time of claiming this, there was no confirmation that it was true.

Now, TMZ is reporting that the man responsible is allegedly Santino Casio. In fact, Casio is currently facing life in prison and has a history of assault inmates while locked up. For instance, he had six years added to his sentence for assault.

Tory Lanez Stabbed

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 13: Tory Lanez performs on stage at Prudential Center on September 13, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images)

For now, it remains unknown what the motive was behind the stabbing. Some have provided theories as to what went down but not can be confirmed at this time.

Tory is currently in prison for the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion which occurred back in June of 2020. He is eligible for parole in 2029. However, there is no telling if and when he will be able to get out by then.

With his current situation, it would not be surprising if he had to change prisons for his safety. However, that will only be confirmed once he is out of the hospital and healthy enough to go back.