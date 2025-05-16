Tory Lanez Is Recovering Well Following Brutal Prison Stabbing

BY Caroline Fisher 381 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Tory Lanez Recovering Well Stabbing Hip Hop News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: Tory Lanez attends Shaq’s Fun House presented by FTX at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Recently, Tory Lanez was stabbed 14 times in the back, torso, head, and face by a fellow inmate, leaving him with two collapsed lungs.

It's been an undoubtedly tough few days for Tory Lanez, as earlier this week, it was revealed that he was stabbed behind bars. Fortunately, it looks like the performer is already on the road to recovery. Sources close to him recently spoke to TMZ, telling the outlet that he's doing well, all things considered.

Reportedly, he was moved to a medical facility in the Bakersfield, California area following the attack. Within just a few days, he was moved back to the prison hospital. His condition has since "stabilized," per the outlet, and he can now talk and breathe on his own.

This latest update on Lanez's condition comes shortly after the man allegedly responsible for the attack was identified. The man in question, Santino Casio, reportedly has a history of assaulting fellow inmates. He's serving a life sentence with the possibility of parole for murder, attempted murder, use of a dangerous or deadly weapon, and inflicting great bodily injury.

Read More: Tory Lanez Digs Up Long Lost Track "Summer Rain"

Tory Lanez Stabbing
Entertainment: Hot 97s Summer Jam
June 2, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Tory Lanez performs during Hot 97's Summer Jam concert at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, June 2, 2019, in East Rutherford. Danielle Parhizkaran / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No charges have been filed against Casio for the alleged attack at the time of writing. He's been placed in restricted housing as prison officials investigate the incident.

Lanez was stabbed a whopping 14 times in the back, torso, head, and face. Both of his lungs collapsed as a result of the attack, and he had to be put on a breathing machine. Despite the severity of the stabbing, his attorney Jose Baez shared a statement with TMZ, indicating that he was staying positive.

"Tory is upbeat," Baez said. "He’s in good spirits. He is recovering. He is a strong young man. He’s expected to make a recovery." Lanez is currently serving a 10-year sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot after a party back in 2020.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion's Lawyer Reacts To Tory Lanez's Claims Against Kelsey Harris

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 2.9K
Tory Lanez stabbed Music Who Stabbed Tory Lanez? Everything We Know About The Attack 6.3K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 1.9K
Drake Supports Tory Lanez Hip Hop News Music Drake Supports Tory Lanez Amid Shocking New Allegations About Megan Thee Stallion Shooting 1.7K