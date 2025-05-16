Tory Lanez Is Recovering Well Following Brutal Prison Stabbing

It's been an undoubtedly tough few days for Tory Lanez, as earlier this week, it was revealed that he was stabbed behind bars. Fortunately, it looks like the performer is already on the road to recovery. Sources close to him recently spoke to TMZ, telling the outlet that he's doing well, all things considered.

Reportedly, he was moved to a medical facility in the Bakersfield, California area following the attack. Within just a few days, he was moved back to the prison hospital. His condition has since "stabilized," per the outlet, and he can now talk and breathe on his own.

This latest update on Lanez's condition comes shortly after the man allegedly responsible for the attack was identified. The man in question, Santino Casio, reportedly has a history of assaulting fellow inmates. He's serving a life sentence with the possibility of parole for murder, attempted murder, use of a dangerous or deadly weapon, and inflicting great bodily injury.

Tory Lanez Stabbing

June 2, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Tory Lanez performs during Hot 97's Summer Jam concert at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, June 2, 2019, in East Rutherford. Danielle Parhizkaran / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No charges have been filed against Casio for the alleged attack at the time of writing. He's been placed in restricted housing as prison officials investigate the incident.

Lanez was stabbed a whopping 14 times in the back, torso, head, and face. Both of his lungs collapsed as a result of the attack, and he had to be put on a breathing machine. Despite the severity of the stabbing, his attorney Jose Baez shared a statement with TMZ, indicating that he was staying positive.