Tory Lanez Digs Up Long Lost Track "Summer Rain"

Tory Lanez releases a lost treasure following a traumatic week. "Summer Rain" comes from a 2017 collection of left on the cutting room floor music.

The new track provides fans with a raw throwback from his vault. Laid down back in 2017, the track never saw daylight—until now. With smooth R&B melodies wrapped in hip-hop soul, Lanez brings that classic summer heartbreak energy, the kind that hits different when the season fades and the vibe don’t last.

The track’s all mood: late-night rides, short-lived love, and the kind of memories you only talk about when you're deep in your bag. Tory floats over the beat with that emotional delivery fans know him for, sliding between croons and bars like only he can. It’s the kind of song that makes you think about that one situationship that still lingers in the back of your mind.

Lanez calling this one out the vault ain’t just for show—Lost Tapes is him opening the stash, letting the people hear what’s been locked away. “Summer Rain” proves he’s always had range, penning cuts that speak straight to the soul. Even years later, it still sounds current, which says a lot about his consistency and vision.

The track follows claims that Lanez wasn't the shooter after all in the Megan Thee Stallion situation. Lanez has served two years of a ten year sentence to date. Tory Lanez's legal team is busy filing motions to get the rap star out of prison.

This drop isn’t just nostalgia. It’s another reminder Tory got joints for every season, even the ones we thought were over.

“Summer Rain” - Tory Lanez

Quotable Lyrics