With week two of Tory Lanez’s trial currently underway, it still isn’t clear whether the Canadian rapper will actually testify in front of the jury. However, a judge recently revealed that his lyrics and music video content could be “fair game” if he does.

Legal journalist Meghan Cuniff, who’s been following and tweeting about the case, shared online Tuesday, “One big issue remains: Will Tory Lanez testify? If he does, Judge Herriford says any lyrics or videos that relate to this case are fair game, which DA Alexander Bott says include Lanez’s music video in which he’s ‘butchering horse feet, clearly directed at Megan.’”

The music video mentioned refers to “CAP,” which Lanez debuted on YouTube earlier this year. In it, he appears to cut a butchered horse leg while wielding a large knife and wearing an apron.

Later in the video Lanez also appears in a courtroom, leading many to believe that he was referencing Megan thee Stallion.

Following Megan’s ex-friend Kelsey testifying in Lanez’s trial, lyrics from her 2020 diss track “Bussin’ Back” were admitted into evidence.

Lyrics from the track include: “If I was the one with the gun you would’ve heard about a murder / Said her back was turned but that girl know who really hurt her.” She also claimed on the song that Megan lied to the D.A. about her taking “hush money.”

Following Megan’s interview with Gayle King in April 2022, the Houston rapper addressed the ensuing backlash on Twitter, also referencing Lanez’s controversial “CAP” music video.

“So A man can shoot me, chop up horse legs in music videos to taunt me, pay blogs to spread false information from what’s happening in court, record studio albums and make diss tracks… but when I talk to Gayle King that’s the last straw.. F**K YALL.” she tweeted following her CBS Mornings appearance.

