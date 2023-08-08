Tory Lanez Update: DA Says Rapper Is “Avoiding Accountability” With Alcoholism Excuses

After a long day in court on Monday (August 7), Lanez’s sentencing was pushed to today.

BYHayley Hynes
On Monday (August 7), Tory Lanez was due to find out his fate regarding his Megan Thee Stallion shooting trial. The Canadian was found guilty in late 2022 and has since been behind bars. He’s facing up to 13 years in prison for his crimes. Due to the sheer amount of discussion that took place yesterday, sentencing was pushed to Tuesday. The internet has been busy speculating exactly how much time Lanez will end up doing. There are some, such as Iggy Azalea, who wrote letters to the judge suggesting a reduced sentence that would focus on transforming her longtime friend, rather than destroying his life.

Megan Thee Stallion didn’t attend in person (to protect her mental health), though she did write a letter requesting no remorse for Lanez due to the trauma she’s endured at his hands. According to journalist Meghann Cuniff, the father of one’s legal team painted the picture of Tory as a heavy drinker in hopes of garnering sympathy from the District Attorney, but that didn’t go over so well. “Judge Herriford said while the shooting obviously involved alcohol, there is no evidence of Lanez [having a drinking problem], including in the 76 letters submitted for Lanez,” she reported via Twitter this morning.

Meghann Cuniff Gives Updates on Tory Lanez’s Trial

In addition, Herriford also pointed out that Lanez has never once admitted to shooting Megan. “What is he alleging he did as a result of alcohol-use disorder if he didn’t do anything?” the judge pondered. “What did the doctor conclude he did as a result of alcohol use? It’s very unclear.” According to the singer’s lawyers, “yelling” and the “argument that went back and forth in the car” were a direct result of intoxication problems.

When given his turn to speak, DA Alex Bott was clearly unimpressed with the defense. He stated that it shows Lanez’s “willingness to do anything and everything to avoid accountability for the crime.” Bott also accused the “Say It” hitmaker of “talking out both sides of his mouth” by representing himself as both someone with alcoholism/a mental disorder and a positive role model for his son.

District Attorney Thinks Lanez Lacks Accountability

Keep scrolling to read more of today’s updates from Tory Lanez’s long-awaited sentencing hearing. Do you think that the embattled artist lacks accountability? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

