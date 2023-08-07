Iggy Azalea Reportedly Wrote To Judge In Support Of Tory Lanez, Twitter Reacts

Iggy Azalea and Tory Lanez were reportedly hanging out with one another prior to the Megan Thee Stallion trial. Overall, some felt like this was a bit strange. After all, some thought it would be odd for Iggy to support Tory so publically amid such a huge scandal. Either way, it seemed as though their friendship had drifted apart as he began going to court. Subsequently, he was convicted of the Megan Thee Stallion shooting which has led to months of anticipation for his sentencing. The sentencing has been delayed on numerous occasions, however, today, it is finally taking place.

According to Meghann Cuniff, the courtroom is packed today, and many are making statements prior to the judge’s decision. As Cuniff reports, Judge Harriford received a number of letters. These letters were in support of Tory Lanez, who is facing 13 years in prison. Overall, more than 70 letters were submitted, and one of them came from none other than Iggy Azalea. It has not been stated what the letter says, although we do know that she submitted one.

Iggy Azalea Reaches Out On Tory’s Behalf

Alright we are on the 90-minute break. Judge Herriford got 70+ letters of support for Tory Lanez, including one from @IggyAzalea. He briefly summarized each one. Two jailers wrote letters, one spoke in court. Lanez' father, Sonstar Peterson, was the last speaker before the break. — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) August 7, 2023

I haven't seen the letters yet, but most interesting to me was Herriford saying a jailer wrote a letter that says Lanez "is remorseful" and has "talked in detail about the event and what he could have done to prevent it."



It's the closest we've ever come to Lanez saying he did. — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) August 7, 2023

Moreover, it was revealed that some prisoners have said that Tory Lanez is showing remorse in prison. He also “talked in detail about the event and what he could have done to prevent it.” These are all very interesting revelations that could have a huge implication on his sentence. However, it is clear that Twitter is preoccupied with Iggy Azalea and her letter. “Iggy Azalea is a disgusting person. F*ck her & those other people who rallied behind this nasty man. This is so disgusting,” one person wrote. “They can deport Iggy Azalea’s nasty ass too!” said another.

Twitter Sounds Off

With the sentencing to come down within a couple of hours, it will be interesting to see how this story develops. If one thing is for certain, it’s that this could very well be a massive misstep for Iggy and her career. Let us know what you think of all this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world.

Iggy Azalea is a disgusting person. Fuck her & those other people who rallied behind this nasty man. This is so disgusting. & I can’t wait to see the list of supporters when they’re available. This culture LOVES enabling & supporting abusers. https://t.co/0gC33APZwN — Bella Goth ☀️ (@WickedNFine) August 7, 2023

She’s a terrible human with terrible judgment and her career will stay in the gutter 💙 https://t.co/eJ90smE4zz — Sybille Colombe (@SybilleColombe) August 7, 2023

she writing letters to tory lanez instead of to the court asking for that bisexual vampire she calls a baby daddy to be present in his child’s life and that’s exactly her problem https://t.co/EjnSjw5taR — natty’s girlfriend 🎀 (@d0lliedreams) August 7, 2023

Iggy has bold audacity. I hope she is singing at karaoke bars for the rest of her days. Also revoke her work visa @StateDept https://t.co/hl3UF7ZacF — Dear Ashley… (@asj519) August 7, 2023

