court date
- MusicIggy Azalea Reportedly Wrote To Judge In Support Of Tory Lanez, Twitter ReactsIn addition to Iggy Azalea, other inmates are vouching for Tory, saying he feels remorseful. By Alexander Cole
- UncategorizedChaka Zulu’s Murder Case Has Reportedly StalledChaka Zulu’s lawyer gives an update on the music industry veteran’s impending murder case. By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureYoung Dolph's Alleged Killers Request July 1st Court Date: ReportCornelius Smith will have his bond hearing on July 1st as well.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicMeek Mill & Boosie Badazz Send Prayers To YNW Melly Ahead Of TrialMeek Mill and Boosie Badazz send positive energy to YNW Melly. By Aron A.
- CrimeRalo Receives Court Date After 4 Years Behind BarsRalo reveals that his court date is set for March. By Aron A.
- MusicLil Wayne Receives Sentencing Date For Private Jet Gun ChargeThe rapper is finally receiving a court date for a charge dating back to December 2019. By Madusa S.
- CrimeChris Brown's Trial Date In Alleged Rape Case PostponedChris Brown's trial date in an alleged rape case has been postponed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.By Lynn S.
- SportsGervonta Davis Pleads Not Guilty In Domestic Violence Case: ReportDavis' court date has been set.By Alexander Cole
- CrimeA$AP Rocky Fan Gets Court Date For Threatening To Blow Up Swedish EmbassyYikes.By Lynn S.
- SportsAntonio Brown Receives Court Date In Lawsuit With Former LandlordAB can't catch a break.By Alexander Cole
- AnticsTaxstone’s Murder Trial Reportedly Set For NovemberA trial date has been set for Taxstone's murder on Troy Ave's bodyguard.By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentWendy Williams Supports Her Son In Court After He Punched Her Ex-HusbandWendy Williams has her son's back. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentMariah Carey Files For Court Order To Have "Intimate Videos" Protected: ReportMimi is going to court. By Aida C.