Gun violence is one of America’s most pressing issues, and Hip-Hop is perhaps the industry affected by it the most. Last summer, Chaka Zulu (Ludacris’ longtime manager) was seriously injured in a deadly triple shooting in Atlanta. A group of men allegedly jumped Zulu, and afterward, Zulu claims to have shot back in self-defense. Zulu was shot in the back while 23-year-old Artez Benton was shot and killed.

In the aftermath of the shooting, Zulu turned himself into Fulton County authorities, and he was reportedly charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and simple battery. Several prominent voices in Hip-Hop, including 50 Cent and Pusha T, have voiced their support for Chaka Zulu.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MAY 05: Chaka Zulu attends the Strength Of A Woman Festival & Summit Welcome Reception at Rock Steady on May 05, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Strength Of A Woman Festival & Summit)

Chaka Zulu’s Lawyer Gives Update On The Music Industry Veteran’s Case

For the latest update on his impending murder case, Zulu’s lawyer — Gabe Banks — gave an exclusive statement to AllHipHop. Although Chaka Zulu turned himself in approximately four months ago, Banks confirmed that no court dates have been assigned. Regardless, he encourages fans and supporters to remain positive.

“The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office is still investigating this matter. At this time, there are no upcoming court dates. He needs [the love]. More importantly, he appreciates it,” Banks said.

Read Banks’ original statement on Chaka Zulu’s charges below.

In fact, Chaka Zulu’s murder case isn’t the only Fulton County case that has stalled. Prosecutors reportedly pushed back YFN Lucci’s RICO trial so he could testify against Young Thug in his RICO trial. Although their cases are still without dates, another Fulton County criminal case is almost in full swing. Young Thug’s potentially industry-shifting RICO trial is currently in the jury selection process, so stay tuned to HNHH for updates.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – FEBRUARY 03: Rapper Young Thug attends the game between the Phoenix Suns and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on February 03, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

