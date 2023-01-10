Court personnel launched an investigation into a potential juror who allegedly tried to contact Young Thug’s lawyer’s firm via e-mail.

Day five of jury selection began this morning with a particular focus on the hardships that the trial could cause. Cathy Russon, an executive producer at Law & Order network, revealed that the trial could last anywhere between 6 to 9 months. Many of the potential jurors are concerned over the financial hardship that could cause, whether a loss of income or child care.

One of the potential jurors, however, might be in hot water after Brian Steele, Thug’s attorney, revealed they tried to reach out to his law firm via e-mail. Though the content of the e-mail wasn’t disclosed, it was enough for the judge to call for an investigation of the matter.

Steele forwarded the e-mail to the judge after it was received, confirming that he did not respond. Afterward, the judge called for court personnel to investigate the matter.

Overall, the court’s had difficulties during the jury selection process. One of the potential jurors reportedly didn’t return this week after flying out to the Dominican Republic. Judge Glanville ordered law enforcement to go to her home and later stated that she must be brought directly to court from the airport. Another juror also called in sick.

Most notably, a Paralympic athlete for Team Canada said that he couldn’t serve on the jury due to qualifying events. Then, a doctor stated that he’d lose $300K if he served on the jury.

