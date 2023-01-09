The day felt like it would never come, but finally, YSL’s RICO Trial is officially underway. Since Young Thug, Gunna, and a slew of other affiliates were arrested in the spring of 2022, the hip-hop community has been eagerly waiting to watch the case play out in court.

Many – including the DS4EVER rapper – have taken plea deals to secure their freedom. Thugger, however, has remained in custody from day one. According to previous reports, the only deals put on the table for him would still result in life in prison.

As France24 reports, jury selection began earlier today (January 9) in the city of Atlanta. The process will likely be a lengthy one, as final members must be impartial to the situation.

The trial itself is due to last much of this year as prosecutors attempt to prove that Young Thug’s record label is a crime ring front. The defence has vehemently denied these allegations. They insist that YSL (Young Stoner Life Records) is “a music label and vague association of artists.”

One element of this case that’s specifically raising eyebrows is the use of the So Much Fun hitmaker’s lyrics in the courtroom. Earlier this month, a video of a judge awkwardly reciting bars from “Slime Shit” began circulating online.

According to TMZ, other songs we may hear from prosecutors are “Take it to Trial,” “Ski,” and “Slatty.”

Elsewhere it’s been noted that the state could call over 300 witnesses, including Lil Wayne. It remains unclear what other famous faces may appear in court, though Thugger’s far-reaching influence has connected him with much of the industry over the years.

The Atlanta native has pleaded not guilty to his charges, and his attorney seems confident in his ability to clear his client’s name.

Read about the questions for potential jurors in the YSL RICO case here. Afterward, tell us what you think Young Thug’s ultimate fate will be in the comment section.

[Via] [Via]