We’re days away from Young Thug facing a judge in the YSL RICO case. However, the jury selection process began this week. Throughout the past few days, there have been some interesting updates regarding those who’ve copped pleas and others who didn’t.

We all know that the rapper’s lyrics will be used against him in court but today, the judge actually took the time to read out a few of Thugger’s bars. During today’s hearing, the judge recited Young Thug’s lyrics to “Slime Shit” in court. The judge didn’t read the entire song. Instead, he recited the bars that prosecutors might use to prove Thugger’s guilt to the jury. Some of the lyrics aren’t even rapped by Thug but by his collaborators, Lil Duke and Yak Gotti.

Some of the lyrics read in court include:

“Hey, this that slime shit, hey

YSL shit, hey

Killin’ 12 shit, hey

Fuck a jail shit, hey…

Cookin’ white brick, hey…

I’m not new to this, hey, I’m so true to this, hey

I done put a whole slime on a hunnid licks, hey, hey…

Slime or get slimed, maniac don’t have a mind…

Got banana clips for all these niggas actin’ monkey…”

Young Thug was officially charged with eight out of the 65 counts originally listed in the indictment. Along with conspiracy to violate the RICO act and participation in a street criminal gang, the rapper faces charges relating to guns and drugs.

Thug is among the the 14 co-defendants that will face trial next week. The original indictment listed 28 individuals but in recent weeks, we’ve seen eight individuals, including Gunna, cop plea deals. Four defendants will be tried separately since they can’t find attorneys while authorities still haven’t arrested two individuals listed.

We’ll keep you posted on anymore updates regarding the case.