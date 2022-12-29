Gunna’s decision to cop an Alford plea in the YSL RICO case led to plenty of reactions. Some were initially excited for him to come home while others felt as if he turned on Young Thug.

D.L. Hughley discussed Gunna’s release in his latest interview with DJ Vlad. Hughley stated that Gunna’s career will be better off after cooperating than it would be if he was sitting in a jail cell. However, he feels prosecutors will still use Gunna’s plea against other defendants in the case. The government won’t “give nothing for nothing,” and thinks they’re ultimately trying to use each defendant to build their case against Young Thug.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ – JANUARY 21: D.L. Hughley performs at The Stress Factory Comedy Club on January 21, 2022 in New Brunswick, New Jersey. (Photo by Bobby Bank/Getty Images)

Gunna’s attorney, Steve Sadow, stated on numerous occasions that although his client took a plea, his statement is inadmissible. If called to testify, Sadow said Gunna will invoke his fifth amendment right.

“In the statement that Gunna made in court, he acknowledged what he had to, but none of his statements are admissible against others in this case,” Sadow told Vlad. “The State is not permitted to use out-of-court statements as evidence in the RICO case. The State will not call him as a witness because he will use his 5th amendment. This neutralized Gunna to keep him out of the case. He is no longer part of this case.”

Still, Hughley wasn’t entirely convinced that Gunna’s statements won’t help prosecutors convict Young Thug.

Sadow fired back at Hughley in a series of DMs sent to Vlad while stating his client will not testify.

“I saw your interview of DL Hughley. To say it succinctly: he’s f…ing wrong,” Sadow wrote. Additionally, he’s willing to have a one-on-one conversation with Hughley on his show, “in which he restates his opinion and I take it apart.”

“See if he has the backbone to do it live where he doesn’t get to script what’s said,” he wrote. “Make sure he understands I ‘ain’t’ playing. Gloves off. He’s putting people’s lives in danger with his non-nothing opinions. He may be a comedian but this shit ain’t funny.”

