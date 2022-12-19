Gunna’s attorney, Steve Sadow, says that the rapper intends to plead the 5th if he’s called to testify against YSL. The news comes after Gunna recently accepted a plea deal to be released from Fulton County Jail.

“Yes but he will take the 5th and not testify,” Sadow said in messages shared by The Neighborhood Talk.

OKEECHOBEE, FLORIDA – MARCH 06: Gunna performs during the 2020 Okeechobee Music Festival at Sunshine Grove on March 06, 2020 in Okeechobee, Florida. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage)

Gunna accepted the deal in the courtroom last Wednesday. The judge sentenced him to five years in prison with one year served. However, the four remaining years were suspended, and instead, he will be subject to special conditions including 500 hours of community service.

“While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way,” Gunna said in a statement.

Despite the statement, fans online were quick to assume that Gunna had snitched on his associates. Sadow put these rumors to bed in a post on Instagram afterward.

“Gunna did not snitch to get out of jail,” Sadow wrote. “He has said nothing and is not cooperating. His plea statement cannot be used in court against any other defendant. So please stop spreading lies.”

As for Young Thug, his trial will begin in January. His attorney, Brian Steel, says that plea deals being offered to other members of YSL are proof his client is being targeted.

Check out Steve Sadow’s comments below via The Neighborhood Talk.

