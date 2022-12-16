It appears as though things may be starting to look up for Young Thug.

After appearing in court for the first time since the release of his fellow YSL crew members Gunna and Walter Murphy yesterday (December 15), he’s receiving some good news.

Hip-hop artists Young Thug and Gunna attend a release party for Young Thug’s new album “PUNK” at Delilah. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

The pre-trial hearing saw Thug heading one step closer to his hopeful freedom. The Atlanta native and his legal team were successful in getting the judge to dismiss some key evidence from the case.

Some of the information that was allegedly set to be used against the “Best Friend” rapper was actually obtained illegally. In 2015, officers raided the Atlanta native’s home, obtaining evidence from cell phones in the process.

However, a judge later tossed the charges that followed, citing the raid as “unconstitutional.”

The 31-year-old’s lawyer won the appeal by pointing out that the seized devices were actually suppressed by a written order back in 2017. Additionally, they are guilty of failing to return Thugger’s property to him. As a result, the ruling of the evidence is that it’s now inadmissible within the case.

Young Thug’s atty, Brian Steele,is trying to get multiple counts tossed out. He’s speaking about an illegal search and seizure due to lack of a valid warrant.



If the judge agrees, the evidence obtained would be the “fruit of the poisonous tree” and would be suppressed. pic.twitter.com/Jt0v9FYJv4 — Attorney Natasha Scruggs (@NatashaMScruggs) December 15, 2022

On Wednesday (December 13), the world was witness to Gunna’s official release from jail after taking a plea deal. Following suit, Young Thug’s YSL co-founder, Walter Murphy, is doing the same. He was also granted release earlier this week.

In both deals, they each plead guilty to one charge against them, while ultimately maintaining their innocence. Additionally, the WUNNA rapper’s lawyer has come forward to clear the air surrounding rumors his client snitched in order to get out.

“Gunna did not snitch to get out of jail. He has said nothing and is not cooperating. His plea statement cannot be used in court against any other defendant. So please stop spreading lies!!!” he wrote in an Instagram post.

Gunna’s lawyer said he did NOT snitch‼️🙏 pic.twitter.com/V0dNFmA3tU — RapTV (@Rap) December 15, 2022

Although the “Best Friend” rapper remains behind bars, it appears as though this is a positive development in the case.

Do you think we'll see the release of Young Thug anytime soon?

