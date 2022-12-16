Upon Gunna’s release from jail on Wednesday (December 14), many in the hip-hop community are reacting to the situation.

One artist who has been noticeably quiet up until now is 6ix9ine.

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine performs during the MiamiBash 2021 at FTX Arena. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images,)

Taking to his Instagram account yesterday (December 15), the “KEKE” rapper is explicitly breaking his silence. In a since-deleted post, he shares his take on Gunna’s release from jail following a plea deal.

“Just stfu and listen I know ya don’t wanna accept it[.] Your man is fighting for his life in court on a gang RICO,” he starts the caption off, before exposing the conversation between the “Drip Too Hard” rapper and the judge.

“Judge: You are aware YSL is a gang correct. Fat ass Gunna: Yes [ma’am].

Judge: ONLYYYYY you and Jeffrey are in the car and the police find a handgun and drugs. This didn’t belong to you correct? Fat ass Gunna: Yes [ma’am],” he writes.

“Go ahead and make your 1,000,0000 excuses. I stand on whatever I do or did. That’s why I’m still walking on this earth AND NOTHING EVER HAPPENS TO ME. I am him p*ssy. Real n****s getting shot and kicked in [their] face, can’t be me,” he adds.

The video in question simply shows Gunna in the courtroom, accepting his plea deal earlier this week.

Video shows Gunna accepting the plea deal pic.twitter.com/fI1NZpTD0K — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) December 15, 2022

However, 6ix9ine is alluding to the fact that it sounds like the 29-year-old is snitching on his fellow YSL label mate, Young Thug, in the process.

Regardless of the disgraced rapper’s thoughts on the situation, Gunna’s lawyer is speaking out to set the record straight. In an Instagram post yesterday (December 15), Steve Sadow says this widespread theory is untrue.

“Gunna did not snitch to get out of jail. He has said nothing and is not cooperating. His plea statement cannot be used in court against any other defendant. So please stop spreading lies!!!” he wrote.

Gunna’s lawyer said he did NOT snitch‼️🙏 pic.twitter.com/V0dNFmA3tU — RapTV (@Rap) December 15, 2022

Additionally, there’s been a positive development in the upcoming YSL RICO case. Just yesterday, the judge dismissed some key evidence against Thugger.

His legal team was correspondingly successful in showing the judge that the evidence collected from a 2015 raid was “unconstitutional.”

