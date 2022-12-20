It’s been less than a week since Gunna’s release from jail after taking a plea deal.

As the story and YSL’s RICO case as a whole continue to develop, many big names are weighing in on social media.

Last Thursday (December 15), 6ix9ine took to his Instagram account to publicly accuse the “Drip Too Hard” rapper of snitching in order to get out of jail.

The “KEKE” rapper’s manager, Wack 100 is now speaking out as well, sharing the same sentiments as his artist.

In an Instagram post yesterday (December 19), Wack shared his thoughts on Gunna taking the plea deal. He directly calls out DJ Akademiks in the process.

“@akademiks Stop bro … His statements were clearly on the RECORD … And the whole “DEFENSE” was #YSL IS NOT I REPEAT IS NOT A GANG JUST A RECORD LABEL… YOU HIM OR THEM CANT REWRITE THE LAWS OF #SNITCHING. CO-OPERATION WITH THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY MAKES U A CO OPERANT WHICH EQUALS #Telling,” he wrote.

His post comes after Akademiks shared screenshots of a conversation with Gunna’s attorney, Steve Sadow.

In the screenshots, the media personality asks Sadow if he can “publicly address how Gunna’s viral ‘yes ma’am video affects Thug and YSL if at all?”

“Doesn’t effect anyone but my client. Out of court statements at a plea hearing cannot come into evidence against someone else,” the attorney replies. He then confirms his consent for Akademiks to share this conversation online.

Sadow has been extremely busy since his client’s release, insisting that there is no authenticity behind the rumors.

However, it seems as though Wack and 6ix9ine aren’t buying it.

“Gunna did not snitch to get out of jail. He has said nothing and is not cooperating. His plea statement cannot be used in court against any other defendant. So please stop spreading lies!!!” the attorney wrote in an Instagram post on December 15.

Gunna’s lawyer said he did NOT snitch‼️🙏 pic.twitter.com/V0dNFmA3tU — RapTV (@Rap) December 15, 2022

Additionally, Sadow says that the Georgie native plans to plead the 5th if he’s called to testify against his YSL crew.

On the other hand, Thugger’s attorney, Brian Steel, is speaking out about how these plea deals affect his client. He says that these deals being offered to other members of YSL indicate that the “Best Friend” rapper is evidently being targeted.

Based on the information that we have, what do you think about the situation? Can the snitching rumors finally be put to rest? As always, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest updates.

