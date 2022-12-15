Shortly after Gunna pleaded guilty to a racketeering conspiracy charge, the rapper was released from jail on Wednesday (Dec. 14), allowing him to return home after seven months behind bars.

Gunna was arrested in May along with Young Thug and other Young Slime Life (YSL) associates. He has been denied bond multiple times since.

The “Pushin P” rapper was spotted leaving the Fulton County Jail in a black hoodie, with a woman walking beside him. He appeared to smile as he walked out to a vehicle, clearly excited to be free again.

Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, issued a press statement around the time of his release. In it, the 29-year-old made it clear that he hasn’t agreed to testify against any other person in the case.

Detailing his involvement with YSL, he penned, “When I became affiliated with YSL in 2016, I did not consider it a ‘gang’; more like a group of people from metro Atlanta who had common interests and artistic aspirations.”

“While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way,” he later claimed in the statement.

ATLANTA, GA – NOVEMBER 13: Gunna and Young Thug attend 2021 Revolt Summit at 787 Windsor on November 13, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

Gunna also shared that he entered an Alford plea in the RICO case. According to Cornell Law School, it essentially translates to “a formal admission of guilt towards charges in criminal court while the defendant simultaneously expresses their innocence toward those same charges.”

“I love and cherish my association with YSL music, and always will,” the “Drip Too Hard” artist also wrote.

Young thug’s New Charges

Meanwhile, it appears that Young Thug will remain in jail until his trial kicks off next month.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 25: Rapper Young Thug attends the game between Golden State Warriors and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on March 25, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

As HotNewHipHop reported earlier this week, the “Best Friend” rapper was recently charged with reckless driving, speeding, and street racing. He already faced several federal charges in the RICO case. Prior to his arrest, he allegedly drove 120 MPH while joyriding on Interstate 85.

Check back in with HNHH for any new updates on Gunna, Young Thug, and the upcoming YSL trial.

