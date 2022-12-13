With less than a month until the YSL RICO trial officially begins, Young Thug is receiving another slew of charges. Thankfully, these ones are just misdemeanours. Still, though, they’re causing speedbumps for the “Day Before” hitmaker on his hopeful road to freedom.

On Monday (December 12), WSB-TV broke the news that Jeffrey Williams is in hot water for street racing, reckless driving, and speeding. He apparently drove a vehicle at 120 MPH during a May joyride on Interstate 85.

Young Thug and Guna attend dinner celebrating Young Thug’s album “Punk” on October 25, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

In response to these new claims, Thugger’s attorney, Brian Steel is maintaining his client’s innocence. “As of two weeks ago, that case was being resolved with a seatbelt violation,” he explained in a statement. “Today, now its indicted in the Fulton County Superior Court.”

Because of this, the rapper’s legal team deeply feels as though the system is doing him wrong.

Days before these new accusations came out, headlines revealed that prosecutors are currently working to ban video cameras from the January trial. At this time, several witnesses have been expressing concern for their safety if their testimony goes public.

“The State is concerned that video recordings of witnesses’ and victims’ faces could endanger these individuals’ safety,” a motion filed by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis says.

She also wrote, “The State is concerned about the impact upon due process and the truth-finding function of the judicial proceeding. Witnesses may be afraid to testify and provide full information if they are aware they are being video-recorded, and that their personal safety could be jeopardized as a result of their testimony.”

Previously, Willis filed another motion attempting to have the YSL RICO trial pushed back to March of next year. Her reasoning was to ensure that everyone in the indictment has adequate legal representation.

However, a Judge wants to ensure that Young Thug and Gunna have a fair chance at freedom. They’ve each been denied bond multiple times since their arrest in May. Read more about that here, and check back with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

