As Young Thug remains locked up, there’s been a new update from his legal team.

A recently released report indicates that Fulton Country District Attorney Fani Willis has filed a motion to block video cameras from entering the courtroom.

Young Thug performs onstage at ‘Samsung Galaxy + Billboard’ during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals. (Photo by Amy E. Price/Getty Images for SXSW)

This would prohibit visual recordings of the upcoming RICO trial. The D.A. previously made the filing on November 30.

The “Best Friend” rapper’s legal team argues that the prohibition of videos will help secure the safety of witnesses. Concerns have already been brought forward by some of those involved in the trial.

“Several witnesses have expressed safety concerns to the State and they are concerned about the safety of themselves and their families should they choose to testify,” says Willis.

Accordingly, the trial is proving to be a tricky one. In August, she and the rest of her team filed a different motion to restrict the release of juror identities.

Additionally, another file of a motion took place just a couple of weeks ago. This serves as an attempt to dismiss the use of the YSL artists’ lyrics within the case.

The unfair use of rap lyrics in court has been a recent topic of discussion. Consequently, judges across the country have caused controversy, deeming songs to act as admissible evidence within trials.

This process strips rappers from their freedom of speech. In addition, it problematically prohibits many from expressing their realities.

As a result of the backlash to lyrics being used to prosecute, California was proud to become the first U.S. state to ban their use in court.

Currently, several YSL rappers are awaiting their fate in a January trial. Both Thugger and Gunna have been previously denied bond three times.

Earlier in the year, the world was witness to the “DOLLAZ ON MY HEAD” collaborators being arrested along with other members of their crew. The indictment includes 56 counts of charges ranging from murder to gang activity.

Prosecutors allege that the music collective and its associates are actually gang members.

What are your thoughts on the latest filing from Young Thug’s legal team? Let us know below, and check back in with HNHH later for the newest updates in the trial.

[via]