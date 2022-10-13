He has several of his famous peers advocating for his release, or at least bond, but it doesn’t look like luck is on Gunna’s side. The rapper was arrested in connection to a RICO case that named Young Thug and dozens of others who were said to be affiliated with YSL. Prosecutors have alleged that YSL is a criminal street gang and not only a hitmaking record label. Both Young Thug and Gunna have denied these accusations.

Authorities have alleged that these purported YSL associates have been involved in theft, witness intimidation and tampering, as well as murder. It was reported that Gunna, real name Sergio Kitchens, hasn’t been listed as being involved in violent crimes, so his legal team has been working overtime to get him bonded out until trial.

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

However, it was reported today (October 13) that, for the third time, Judge Ural Glanville denied Gunna’s request for release. Rolling Stone detailed the decision and stated that the rapper’s attorney argued that there wasn’t a “single person has actually made an accusation that [he] has threatened anybody.”

The lawyer continued: “The ‘ongoing investigation’ has failed to verify a single instance in which one single person has actually made an accusation that Kitchens has threatened anybody (directly or indirectly)” and stated, “the DA has pruned the indictment in the superseding indictment to remove virtually any reference to Kitchens’ involvement in any violence-related offense.”

Yet, the judge reportedly claimed that there was concern regarding Gunna intimidating witnesses. He will remain incarcerated until his trial, which is set to begin in January 2023.

