Hip Hop may have shifted its focus to the tragic death of Takeoff, but it is still concerned about the case against YSL. We’ve been regularly reporting on the ongoing RICO case stacked against Young Thug, Gunna, and two dozen of their purported associates. The rappers have remained incarcerated for much of the year, and weeks ago, Gunna was denied bond for the third time.

Music icon Akon caught up with VladTV for one of the platform’s expansive conversations, and during the chat, Vlad suggested that the case “is much worse than you think it is.”

Read More: Fulton County DA Files Motion To Delay YSL RICO Trial By Two Months

“A lot of them, this not who they really are. These are kids,” said Akon. “Most of it is being done to—you could say, impress their peers.” He went on to say that he “knows most of them,” describing the YSL crew as “the most humble, good-hearted, real good people.”

“But when you listen to the music, you would think they was serial killers,” Akon continued. Vlad noted that in the industry, it isn’t difficult to get swept up in fame. Sometimes that includes meeting hangers-on who offer to be your muscle or commit crimes on your behalf.

Read More: Young Thug’s Questions For Jurors In YSL RICO Case Unveiled

Vlad revealed that when he first began making money, he fell victim to a similar circumstance that, until today, caused him to have issues without people in the industry. He added that he was lucky to have some self-realization in his 30s, but many entertainment figures, including young rappers in their 20s, don’t have the proper guidance to keep themselves away from trouble.

Akon and Vlad also touched on Young Thug’s lawyer complaining of the rapper’s incarceration accommodations, only for prosecutors to say that this is what jail is like.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Gunna’s attorney plans to once again pursue a fourth bond hearing in an effort to have him released. Both Gunna and Thugger’s trials are set to begin sometime in Spring 2023.

Check out the clip of Akon on VladTV below.

For more on this story, make sure to check out: Fulton County D.A. Details Threats She’s Received Over YSL & 2020 Election Investigations: Report