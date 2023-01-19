Bradford Cohen knows a thing or two about high-profile cases, especially with a steady client like Kodak Black. The Florida star has had his fair share of legal troubles, and with each turn, Cohen is there to ensure Kodak is taken care of. It seems that Cohen has received several requests to speak about the YSL case, more specifically, about Gunna.

Tekashi 6ix9ine made his voice heard on social media as he targeted the “Pushin P” rapper. Following Gunna agreeing to a plea deal, 6ix9ine questioned why the industry wasn’t attacking the YSL star with the same fervor that they did to him.

As we know, 6ix9ine can be unrelenting when someone is in his crosshairs. Cohen penned a lengthy statement on Instagram where he addressed the differences in 6ix9ine’s cooperation with the authorities and Gunna copping to a plea.

“I have been getting an enormous amount of DMs asking my opinion on Gunna vs 69 comparison. It’s interesting, but in my opinion different scenarios,” Cohen began. “First I don’t judge what a Def does in their own interest. That’s their business. You can decide if you FW them or not and that’s your decision.”

“Some people believe any snitching is snitching. In Gunna’s case his plea only effects the defense of Ythug if he was to blame Gunna for drugs in the car,” he also wrote. “Other than that the statement doesn’t come into a trial.”

Cohen further shared that 6ix9ine’s situation involved actual testimony against co-defendants.

“That was full on testifying against co def and against others in the industry,” he added. “Again, not saying what’s right or wrong, but there is a distinct difference in the 2 situations.”

Gunna was the first YSL co-defendant to agree to a plea. In recent weeks, the public has noticed that several of the rapper’s friends and Rap peers have unfollowed him on social media.

In his return to Instagram, Gunna advocated for YSL and Young Thug. Fourteen co-defendants are on trial and face several charges related to allegations that YSL is a criminal organization.