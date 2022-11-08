The subject of snitching is often a hot topic within Hip Hop and Ja Rule is adding his voice to the conversation. The very accusation can cause someone to lose their life—much like Nipsey Hussle did when he was callously murdered by Eric Holder. The industry is currently grieving the loss of Takeoff and many are wondering why a suspect hasn’t been arrested. Several witnesses were at the scene, but the “no snitching” culture is being blamed for a lack of movement.

Ja Rule visited Fox Soul’s Cocktails with Queens to speak on Takeoff’s tragic death. While there, he discussed snitching and the street origins that have been muddled as generations progress.

(Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images for Supermodels Unlimited Magazine)

“Let me break down what snitchin’ really is and how that works,” said the rapper. “You talkin’ about people in our communities that are civilians. You can’t be a snitch if you not a part of the criminal organization or you’re not a part of the crime. Snitching, that label goes for people that are a part of the actual crime or the criminal organization. Which, none of that falls on civilians.”

Ja Rule explained that snitching “came from the Mob,” and communities didn’t turn on gangsters because “they took care” of people. “They were men of honor and integrity, even though they were crime bosses and criminals,” he added.

“What they were protecting were people that they felt were protecting their communities,” said Ja. “People who gave back to their community. People who did things for their community. What we’re talkin’ about is not that. We’re talkin’ about people who are destroying our community.”

The Rap icon recognized one of his biggest hits featured him screaming, “It’s murder!” He added, “There is a difference between entertainment and art, and what we do, and what it really is.” At 47, Ja acknowledged that his perspective has changed. “You see things a lot differently. You see the world a lot differently.”

“It’s just sad, but we as a people are not ready for the real conversation.”

Watch Ja Rule talk about Takeoff and snitching below.