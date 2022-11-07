21 Savage spoke about the late Migos rapper, Takeoff, while appearing on DJ Akademiks’ Off The Record podcast. In a preview clip from the upcoming episode, 21 explains that he never saw Takeoff upset.

“Takeoff the type of n***a like if I see Takeoff arguing with a n***a I know the other n***a wrong,” Savage said. “Like automatically. He a man, he ain’t no bitch, he just not confrontational. He in his own world. He wanna do what he do.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 12: 21 Savage is seen at the private screening of ‘Spiral’ for 21 Savage and friends on May 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Lionsgate Entertainment)

He continued: “He not really in the way, in the mix for real. He just always in his own world. He really quiet for real unless he know you. He funny as hell though, but if he know you type shit. I ain’t never seen that n***a mad, had an attitude. I ain’t never seen him out of character. He always the exact same way everytime I see him. He’ll smile, dap you up. Mind his business bro.”

Takeoff was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston, last week. Police believe a fight broke out at the venue and Takeoff was hit with two stray bullets. He was 28 years old.

His funeral is expected to be held at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Friday, according to a new report from TMZ. Rev. Jesse Curney, III of New Mercies Christian Church will officiate the service on Friday at 1:00 PM.

21 Savage’s Her Loss collaborator, Drake, also recently spoke at length about Takeoff during an episode of Table For One. The Toronto rapper worked with the Migos on the remix to their 2013 hit, “Versace.”

Check out 21 Savage’s full comments on Takeoff below.

