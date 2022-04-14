Off The Record Podcast
- Pop CultureDJ Akademiks Blasts Charlamagne, Gillie Da Kid, And WalloAk is feeling fed up with fake behaviour in the industry.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureYoung Thug & Lil Durk Computer Meme: Rappers Have Vowed Not To "Snitch" On Story Behind PhotoThe image first hit the internet back in 2018. All this time later, and we still don't know what Thugger and Durkio were looking at.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsLil Durk Divulges On His Relationship With India RoyaleLil Durk spoke to DJ Akademiks about the relationship that always has fans guessing.By Alexander Cole
- MusicHit-Boy Details Going Broke After Working With Beyoncé, RihannaThe rapper-producer talked about making millions, supporting his friends, and losing his money in a matter of years.By Jada Ojii
- Pop CultureBandman Kevo Got Body Done Because Women Were Cheating On HimThe Chicago rapper spoke to DJ Akademiks on his "Off The Record" podcast about getting his body done.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music21 Savage Admits He Regrets 2016 Comments On Bankroll Fresh21 Savage says he regrets his controversial comments on Bankroll Fresh from 2016.By Cole Blake
- Music21 Savage Reflects On Takeoff's Death21 Savage spoke about the late Migos rapper, Takeoff, during an appearance on "Off The Record."By Cole Blake
- MusicTory Lanez Touches On Legal Woes: "I'm Actively Facing 24 Years""This is not no play-play situation," he told Akademiks of his ongoing case with Megan Thee Stallion.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureKevin Gates Doesn't Think Murdering Someone Is A FlexKevin says taking a life is extremely sacred. By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureAkademiks Challenges Kevin Gates' Car Battery ClaimKevin put it on his children that he started a woman's car battery with his hands alone.By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureCandace Owens Calls T.I. A "Fraud" & "Goon" Over 2019 Revolt Summit PanelShe claims they previously spoke about their political opinions and he "agreed on everything" about Black America but not her support of Trump.By Erika Marie
- GramJoe Budden & DJ Akademiks ReuniteJoe Budden and DJ Akademiks were once a dynamic duo on "Everyday Struggle."By Alexander Cole
- Music6ix9ine Questions Why Pop Smoke, Nipsey Hussle, & King Von Weren't "Caught Lacking"When 6ix9ine was kidnapped years ago, he faced backlash over being "caught lacking," but he wonders why "favorite rappers" don't face the same ridicule.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureWaka Flocka Flame On His Impact: "I [Brought] The Lifestyle Into Rap, I Wasn't Supposed To Do That"Waka Flocka retired from rapping back in 2020.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsWaka Flocka Doesn't Trust Artists Who Try To "Balance The Streets & Music"He detailed his thoughts, saying that often, rappers are bringing the streets into the very lifestyles "that pulled them out of danger."By Erika Marie