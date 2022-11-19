We all have our reasons to work on ourselves. Moreover, Chicago rapper Bandman Kevo was honest in that department and talked to DJ Akademiks about his plastic surgery. On the Off The Record podcast, Kevo explained he got his body done because women kept cheating on him with fitter men.

I been dming all my haters bitches flying them out to Miami fucking they heart out they body off honey packs❤️ pic.twitter.com/y9RrqhDmMH — BANDMAN KEVO Tha Finesse God (@BandManKevo) November 11, 2022

“Did you do it for the look or the people or yourself?” Ak asked. Bandman replied, “Myself. Im’a be honest, I got cheated on a lot by a lot of guys with better bodies. Just to be honest, I don’t even care.”

“Really?” the host exclaimed. He found the revelation surprising, although perhaps not because of Kevo’s open attitude. The 32-year-old rapper recently got tattoos of Kanye West’s face and “White Lives Matter.” He’s clearly not shy about speaking his mind and getting a headline out of it.

“Your name is Bandman Kevo, you got the bag…” Akademiks said. “The dudes that your shorty or whatever is… did they have that bag too?” Kevo said no, and Ak was indignant, saying “Oh, hell nah. Disloyal.”

However, Kevo was sympathetic. “I understand,” he stated, “I was just like ‘Okay, cool,’ you know what I mean? I got the money, I’m rich, I got this, I got that, I don’t care… her loss.” He went on to detail the kind of woman he likes in the first place, too.

Swipe to the second and third panels to see Bandman Kevo show off his surgery.

Furthermore, this isn’t the first time the Chicago rapper has talked about liposuction. He posted some before and after photos, and while people clowned him, others credited him for his honesty.

“I was working out hard and still couldn’t lose my stomach,” wrote Kevo about his body. “I was 284 now I’m 220, but you have to still work out hard and most rappers and gone tell you the sauce… If your lady need her body done I might pay for yours and hers too.” He added, “Yea these other rappers ain’t gone say nothing.”

Also, he took to Instagram stories to detail his journey and initial dismissal of liposuction. You can check out his clip on the second panel of the Shade Room post above.

“This is how your s**t supposed to look after you workin’ out,” he said, showing off his chest and abs. “I had them take fat from everywhere… my lower back, my legs, everything. Everything was weird about my body because I weighed 284… Now I’m decent. At first, I wasn’t even with no lipo s**t… all my rich homies were like ‘Everybody do that s**t done, they just be low-key’… I’m tired of going to the gym a million times and my stomach still big as hell.”

Stay tuned to HotNewHipHop for Bandman Kevo’s next release, antic, or controversial tattoo. Also, peep some reactions to his confession below.