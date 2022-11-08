Bandman Kevo has gotten a tattoo of the phrase, “White Lives Matter,” on his ankle. The rapper showed off the new ink in a video shared on social media, earlier this week.

Additionally, Kevo has a leg covered in tattoos of Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Donald Trump, and Jeff Bezos as well as the company logos of Tesla, Amazon, Facebook, and Kobe Bryant.

Bandman Kevo says that getting the entire leg done took 15 hours of tattooing.

The “White Lives Matter” tattoo comes weeks after Kanye West came under fire for featuring shirts with the phrase during his latest Yeezy fashion show. West attempted to explain why he likes the phrase during an interview with CliqueTV.

“At a certain point, it felt like I saw white people wearing shirts that said Black Lives Matter, like, they were doing me such a favor by having a t-shirt that reminded me that my life mattered. Like I didn’t already know that. So, I thought I’d return the favor and let white people know, that hey, your life matters, too,” he explained.

While West hoped to sell the “White Lives Matter” shirts, he ran into legal trouble when Ramses Ja and Quinton Ward came forward as owners of the trademark. The two Black activists were gifted the rights by an anonymous benefactor back in September.

“I recognize that one of two things could happen. Someone could come to our lawyer or us and say, ‘Hey, you have the exclusive right to make and sell those clothes in the United States of America. I would like to buy the trademark for millions of dollars,’” Ja told Capital B News. “If we were to sell that trademark, for whatever amount of money, we could donate that money to causes that we feel would benefit Black people, like the NAACP or Black Lives Matter organizations. Because, realistically, we cannot stop the shirts from being made right now. We can write cease and desist to people selling these shirts right now, but that is a big monster that requires teams of lawyers and thousands of dollars that we do not have.”

