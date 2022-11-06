Kanye West officially lost out on his billionaire status in the midst of his fallout with Adidas last month, which means he may have some trouble meeting the demands of Ramses Ja and Quinton Ward – two radio show hosts who currently own the rights to “White Lives Matter,” and want a $1B offer on the table before they’ll even consider selling.

Ja told TMZ that he and his partner aren’t looking to sell the trademark, although such a large payday would be hard to resist, notably because they’d be able to do “so much good with that kind of money.” Above all else, the media personality is focused on helping organizations that are fighting for Black people’s rights.

Kanye West attends the Ralph Lauren fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Bethesda Terrace on September 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

As you likely already know, Ye stirred the pot earlier this year when he, Candace Owens, and several other famous faces sported WLM shirts to his surprise Paris Fashion Week runway.

Since then, the father of four has been seen handing out his garments to homeless people in Los Angeles, but he’s run into trouble actually selling them in America because he doesn’t own the rights.

An anonymous listener of Ja and Ward’s “Civic Cipher” racial justice radio show was the one to purchase the trademark, reportedly filing for it on the very same day that West went viral for his controversial t-shirt. Shortly after, ownership was transferred to the hosts, who now have the power to sell “White Lives Matter” merchandise.

While chatting with TMZ, Ramses confirmed that their lawyer wouldn’t hesitate to take legal action against the Yeezy creator if shirts are sold. At this time, West has not reached out to the current owners about obtaining the WLM rights.

In other news, it seems as though the Graduation rapper’s relationship with his co-parent, Kim Kardashian, is in a better place. The former couple was spotted chatting on the sidelines of Saint West’s flag football game on Saturday (November 5) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

This is a major improvement from other recent interactions between the two. The reality starlet essentially ignored her ex at another game earlier this month, during which the 45-year-old wore his “WLM” shirt. Read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

