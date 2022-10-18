white lives matter
- MusicLogic Calls Kanye West A "F***ing Moron" In New VlogLogic made some interesting comments about Ye.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureMeek Mill Responds To Kanye WestThe Philly rapper implied that he's too busy with charitable work, being with his loved ones, and staying focused to get caught up in Kanye's antics.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- AnticsBandman Kevo Tattoos Kobe Bryant & Kanye West’s Face On His LegThe Chicago rapper added more portraits to his "WLM" sleeve. By Lamar Banks
- MusicBandman Kevo Gets "White Lives Matter" TattooBandman Kevo has gotten the phrase "White Lives Matter" tattooed on his leg.By Cole Blake
- Pop Culture"White Lives Matter" Rights Owner Wants $1B Offer From Ye To Even Consider SellingIn other news, the father of four was spotted chatting with Kim Kardashian at their son Saint's flag football game.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearKanye Can't Sell "White Lives Matter" Tees Because 2 Black Men Own Trademark: ReportAs of Oct. 28, two activists/radio hosts officially own the trademark, and they discussed Kanye's recent controversy. "It's hurtful."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureBoosie Calls Kanye A "Clown" For Not Apologizing To Black CommunityBoosie once again had a bone to pick with Ye following the mogul's apology to the Jewish community.By Erika Marie
- AnticsKanye West Blasts Jason Lee Amid Donda Academy Shut Down“Here’s the clout you’re looking for."By Lamar Banks
- Pop CultureFoot Locker & Gap Remove Yeezy Merchandise From Store The retail giants are the latest companies to severe ties with Ye'.By Lamar Banks
- Pop CultureAntonio Brown Shows Support For Ye On Twitter Amid R-Word and Antisemitic ControversiesThe hot-headed stars had found kindred spirits in each other, a support that's now in the hottest of waters.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureKanye West Says President Biden Is “F***ing Ret***ed” For Not Meeting Elon Musk Ye slammed the chief-of-state during his sit-down with Piers Morgan. By Lamar Banks
- Pop CultureKanye West Apologizes For Hurting People With "Death Con" TweetAnother Ye interview is upon us and its stirring up even more controversy.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureKanye West & Ian Connor Give "White Lives Matter" Shirts To L.A.'s HomelessNew photos and videos show Connor at Skid row with a crowd of homeless people wearing the shirt "courtesy of Kanye West," he said.By Erika Marie
- MusicJoey Bada$$ Defends Kanye West’s Freedom Of Speech: “Censoring His Right Is WACK”The Brooklyn rapper says the media should "learn some new moves."By Lamar Banks
- AnticsKanye West Gets Into Heated Exchange With Chris Cuomo Over Anti-Semitic Remarks"I classify as Jew also"By Lamar Banks