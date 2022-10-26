Gap and Foot Locker are the latest corporations to sever their ties with Kanye West. On Tuesday, Gap announced that they were pulling the DONDA rapper’s Yeezy Gap line of merchandise from its stores and has shut down YeezyGap.com. Foot Locker has also decided to pull Yeezy products from its shelves.

Gap released a statement regarding their decision, sharing, “Our former partner’s recent remarks and behavior further underscore why we are taking immediate steps to remove Yeezy Gap product from our stores.”

HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 28: Kanye West at Milk Studios on June 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California. adidas and Kanye West announce the future of their partnership: adidas + KANYE WEST (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for ADIDAS)

The famous retailer also says they will be joining forces with other companies to combat hate and discrimination following Ye’s controversial antisemitic remarks. “Antisemitism, racism and hate in any form are inexcusable and not tolerated in accordance with our values. On behalf of our customers, employees and shareholders, we are partnering with organizations that combat hate and discrimination.”

As for Foot Locker, a spokesperson for the retailer said that while they will continue to “partner with Adidas and carry a wide assortment of their collections — we will not be supporting any future Yeezy product drops, and we have instructed our retail operators to pull any existing product from our shelves and digital sites.”

Foot Locker and Gap’s stark decision to cut ties with Kanye comes just hours after shoe giant Adidas officially ended their partnership with the controversial star. The company faced intense pressure from consumers to end their relationship with Ye’ due to his “dangerous rhetoric,” and “hate speech.” “Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech,” the company said in a statement. ”Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”

Foot Locker is pulling shoes made by Kanye West from its shelves in the wake of his anti-Semitic remarks. https://t.co/GOGPzDK1PO — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) October 26, 2022

On Monday, MRC studio announced that they will be shelving an unreleased documentary about Ye, while his talent agency CAA dropped him from the company. Despite the backlash, Kanye is still on a media tour sharing his disputable opinions. Share your thoughts below.