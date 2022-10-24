The fallout continues for Kanye West as he suffers the consequences of his recent statements. West has been on a media run for weeks as he has appeared on several platforms sharing his thoughts on all things politics and pop culture. West aired out his grievances with The Gap and Adidas, as well as his ongoing rift with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, but it was his political takes that have caused upheaval.

We’ve witnessed Ye remain unshakeable on his anti-Semitic and anti-Black comments, as well as continue to advocate for White Lives Matter. He recently boasted that although he made anti-Semitic remarks “Adidas didn’t drop me,” but others reportedly have.

(Photo by Brandon Magnus/Getty Images)

It has been reported that Anna Wintour vowed never to work with him again for Vogue and The Gap has already ended their relationship with the Yeezy icon. After Neo-Nazis appeared on a Los Angeles overpass hailing their offensive salute and displaying racist banners supporting West’s anti-Semitism, Variety reported that CAA, Creative Arts Agency, has cut ties with Ye.

The outlet stated that the famed talent agency, which is responsible for the careers of the industry’s biggest stars, will no longer represent West. Additionally, a completed documentary about West has been shelved indefinitely.

Kanye doubling down and blaming Jewish Zionists for it being public that Kim had sex by a fireplace with Pete.



“It’s Jewish Zionists that’s about that life. That’s telling this Christian women that has four black children to put that out as a message.”pic.twitter.com/5m1F5wVpsO — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) October 16, 2022

“This morning, after discussion with our filmmakers and distribution partners, we made the decision not to proceed with any distribution for our recently completed documentary about Kanye West. We cannot support any content that amplifies his platform,” MRC studio executives Modi Wiczyk, Asif Satchu, and Scott Tenley reportedly said in a joint statement.

They continued: “Kanye is a producer and sampler of music. Last week he sampled and remixed a classic tune that has charted for over 3,000 years — the lie that Jews are evil and conspire to control the world for their own gain… The silence from leaders and corporations when it comes to Kanye or antisemitism in general is dismaying but not surprising. What is new and sad, is the fear Jews have about speaking out in their own defense.”

“kanye is just trolling it’s not like anyone takes him seriously lol” pic.twitter.com/jHKmFZVYXf — matt (@mattxiv) October 23, 2022

Other corporate and industry power players are calling for West to be boycotted. The rapper has continued to appear on platforms to double down on his controversial statements. He has not yet addressed these recent announcements.

[via]