It appears that Kanye West or his label G.O.O.D Music will be releasing music under Def Jam anytime soon. According to the New York Times, a source confirmed that Ye’s imprint is no longer under the Def Jam umbrella.

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 23: Ye attends the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images For Kenzo)

The news comes after Kanye West’s anti-Semitic comments, though there’s no confirmation that the controversy played a role in his working relationship with Def Jam. Ye’s artist contract expired in 2021 following the release of Donda but Def Jam distributed projects from G.O.O.D Music artists, including Pusha T’s It’s Almost Dry and 070 Shake’s You Can’t Kill Me.

If Ye’s recent outbursts played a role in Def Jam’s dealing with him, it would make them the latest company to distance themselves from the controversial musician and fashion designer. Earlier today, a source close to the talent agency CAA confirmed that they dropped Ye from their roster. At the same time, film and television producer MRC stated that they would no longer move forward with their documentary with Kanye West.

“We cannot support any content that amplifies his platform,” MRC executives said in a statement. “The silence from leaders and corporations when it comes to Kanye or antisemitism in general is dismaying but not surprising. What is new and sad, is the fear Jews have about speaking out in their own defense.”

We will keep you posted on anymore updates surrounding Kanye West and Def Jam.

[Via]