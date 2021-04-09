g.o.o.d. music
- MusicConsequence Clarifies Recent Comments On Q-Tip & Previews New CollabConsequence has clarified his comments on Q-Tip doing "the shadiest shit ever."By Cole Blake
- Original ContentDesiigner’s Only Getting “Bigger & Bigger”: The Former G.O.O.D Music Signee Details Debut Studio Album, “Cruel Winter” Sessions, & Potential Christmas MusicDesiigner joins HNHH’s 12 Days of Christmas to discuss his recent string of singles, his long-awaited debut studio album, legendary G.O.O.D. Music experiences, and much more.By Joshua Robinson
- GramConsequence Calls Out G.O.O.D. Music Artists For Not Defending KanyeCons has been an avid supporter of Ye's during this latest debacle and questions why more collaborators aren't coming forward.By Erika Marie
- AnticsKanye West Crudely Explains Why People Love Him So MuchThe controversial star says he has his "huge c**k” to thank. By Lamar Banks
- Pop CultureKanye West & G.O.O.D Music Are No Longer Under The Def Jam Umbrella: ReportG.O.O.D Music is reportedly no longer associated with Def Jam. By Aron A.
- MusicDesiigner Explains Why He Parted Ways With Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. MusicDesiigner says that he was dealing with a "little mental thing" at the time he split from Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music Record label.By Cole Blake
- Original ContentWhy Big Sean Is One Of The Greatest Of All TimeBig Sean is one of the most disrespected Hip-Hop artists out right now. But he's also one of the greatest.By Joshua Robinson
- News070 Shake Drops Mesmerizing New Single "Body"With heavy synth leads and a deep beat, 070 Shake builds hype for a new album with "Body."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicPusha T Explains Kanye West Contract Post & Revealing Drake's Secret To The WorldPusha T unpacks recent rumors about his stance with G.O.O.D Music and the public's reaction to "The Story Of Adidon" on "Million Dollaz Worth Of Game." By Aron A.
- MusicPusha T Confirms Jay-Z Collab On New AlbumSteven Victor shared a snippet of Jay-Z's verse on Pusha T's new album. By Aron A.
- MusicNew Pusha T Snippet Get Fans Hype For Upcoming AlbumShort clips from Pusha T's "It's Not Dry Yet" album continue to impress.By Taiyo Coates
- MusicUPDATE: Pusha T's Manager Steven Victor Says He's Still With Kanye West's G.O.O.D. MusicSteven Victor cleared up misunderstandings about Pusha T's status on G.O.O.D. Music.By Taiyo Coates
- MusicPusha T Leaves Kanye West GOOD Music LabelPusha T and GOOD Music part ways.By Taiyo Coates
- Pop CultureBig Sean Details How Ye Reached Out To Him To “Begin Healing” Following “Drink Champs” DissBig Sean gave N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN the answers we’ve been waiting for.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicBig Sean Says He Had To Audit His Label Over Millions Of Dollars That Went MissingBig Sean reveals he spent money out of his own pockets to audit Universal because he was missing millions of dollars. By Aron A.
- NewsDesiigner Thanks Kanye West For Everything On Personal New Song "Letter To Ye""Thank you for everything, Ye, I won't give up," raps Desiigner on the new song.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentBig Sean & Kanye West: A Complete HistoryFollowing an explosive episode of "Drink Champs," we break down Big Sean and Kanye West's relationship in an effort to figure out where it all went wrong.By Robert Blair
- MusicBig Sean Parts Ways With Kanye West's G.O.O.D. Music"What You Expect" marks the first chapter in Big Sean's post-G.O.O.D. Music career.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicBig Sean Misses G.O.O.D. Music "Brotherhood," Announces New MusicThe Detroit icon reflected on his career, detailed a text he received from Nas, and revealed he plans on dropping new music on Friday (October 22).By Erika Marie
- NewsKanye West, JAY-Z, & Big Sean Flexed Hard On "Clique"Kanye West, JAY-Z, and Big Sean snapped on the "Cruel Summer" posse cut standout "Clique." By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDid Migos Really Almost Sign To Kanye West's Label?The rap group revealed the real details of almost signing to Ye's label. By Madusa S.
- MusicBig Sean Sent Kanye West Rhymes For Two Years As A TeenThe Detroit rapper met Ye when he was 16 & for two years Kanye would send him beats before Sean would rap & sent them back for critiques.By Erika Marie