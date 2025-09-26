In a new interview with Live Hip Hop Daily, CyHi Da Prynce peeled back the curtain on his time at Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music label, shedding light on a rivalry with Big Sean that he says simmered behind the scenes.

The Atlanta rapper, known for his lyrical precision, didn’t hesitate when asked about his experience under West’s imprint. He drew a sharp distinction between artists who embraced West’s vision and those he believed treated the label as a stepping stone.

“Pusha [T] was my guy. Pusha from the jump. He was the realist one out of all of them. And 2 Chainz was like, that was my guy,” CyHi explained. But when it came to Big Sean, the dynamic was different. “Big Sean used to have like a slick rivalry with me or something. I didn’t know what I was up with homes.”

CyHi recalled one moment in particular that crystallized the tension. During an XXL photoshoot, West asked him to rap for the magazine’s staff. “So, you know, I’m going off, I’m going crazy,” he said. But before he could finish, Sean allegedly jumped in, cutting his performance short.

CyHi Da Prynce Beef With Big Sean

“He already had motion, already sold-out shows,” CyHi said, still baffled by the interruption. “So why you… I’m lookin’ at this n***a. ‘Oh, okay. You one of them. I got to keep my eye on you.’”

Although CyHi acknowledged that Kanye supported Sean’s career, he suggested Sean embodied the opportunistic streak he saw in some G.O.O.D. Music artists. “Some people that with Ye is opportunists. There’s some people there ’cause they really admire what he trying to do,” he said, framing himself as part of the latter camp.

The comments highlight the internal rivalries that shaped G.O.O.D. Music during its heyday. While the label cultivated moments of unity, it was also a crucible where ambitious rappers jockeyed for West’s attention and the spotlight.