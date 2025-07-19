CyHi Defends Kanye West Despite Past Controversies

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Dec 25, 2010; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Recording artist Kanye West before the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
CyHi and Kanye West have multiple collaborations under their belts, including "So Appalled" and "Christmas In Harlem."

Kanye West still gets support from some of his peers, but the last few years have really minimized his circle. However, CyHi (whom you may know as Da Prynce) remains supportive, though, as he recently spoke on Ye's controversies on The Bootleg Kev Podcast.

As caught by Complex, the Georgia rapper explained how Kanye saved his life and earned his good will. But as he addressed the Chicago MC's controversies, he defended the man behind them, not the statements and behaviors themselves.

"That’s my guy, bruh," CyHi remarked concerning Kanye West. "That man saved my life. [...] Me, I’m privy of the conversations behind the scenes. You know, when he says what he says in the public, I’m a lot more privy to the full conversation. So he gets to explain it more to me versus the public who just gets a little clip or a little bite. [His statements are] delivered a lot differently, but people don’t get to see that much of him."

Kanye West Tour 2025

This follows other recent remarks from previous Kanye West collaborators like former manager Scooter Braun. The music industry executive told Danielle Robay on her Question Everything podcast that he can't recognize Ye anymore.

"I don’t know him anymore," he shared. "The person that I knew wasn’t someone who says those things. Sometimes the hardest thing to do with someone you care about is mourn them while they’re still here. The person that I knew is not the person that I’m seeing, so I don’t have a relationship anymore." Braun also said he doesn't know if Kanye will turn himself back around.

For those unaware, the Yeezy mogul's issues right now concern his sexual misconduct allegations, his antisemitic behavior, industry rifts, and a lot more. While Kanye West's shows this year range from successful to divisive, they show there's still a lot of interest in what he's doing.

As such, we will see how this situation continues to develop and how fans and collaborators alike respond to it. CyHi and Kanye had a strong working relationship, and their history stands clear. But only time will tell how it evolves.

