Kanye West's Sexual Assault Accuser Warns That His Social Media Admissions Will "Destroy" Him

Lauren Pisciotta recently filed an amendment to his lawsuit against Kanye West, accusing him of alleged sexual battery and assault.

Lauren Pisciotta's attorney, Lisa Bloom, has fired back at Kanye West after a spokesperson for the rapper shut down her client's sexual battery, assault, and false imprisonment allegations as “absurd and outlandish.” In a statement provided to the Daily Mail, Bloom remarked that West's own admissions about the case on social media will "destroy" him in court.

“While Kanye West’s publicist has come up with a slickly worded (and outrageously false and defamatory) attack on Ms Pisciotta, Kanye himself has publicly admitted much of what she’s claiming,” Bloom told the outlet, as caught by AllHipHop. “Kanye’s publicist is deafeningly silent on Kanye’s own admissions, which will destroy him in court. We look forward to seeing him there, where he cannot hide behind a high-priced spin team.”

After Pisciotta announced her case against West, the controversial rapper called her out on X (formerly Twitter). "WHY DID I NEVER F*CK LAUREN PISCIOTTA SHE SMELLED FUNNY AND HALF OF THE NBA CAN ATTEST TO THAT," he wrote in February.

In the aforementioned statement from West's spokesperson, they complained about Pisciotta's latest amendment to her complaint. "Lauren Pisciotta's amended complaint is the fourth version she has advanced," they said. "Each new revision contradicts the others. Each is more absurd and outlandish than all previous claims combined. Does Ms. Pisciotta actually believe her confabulations? We cannot know. But this breathless new installment of fantasy fiction discredits all past, present and future testimony."

Lauren Pisciotta's Allegations
Pisciotta originally accused West of allegedly sending her racist and explicit messages and videos, as well as fostering a hostile work environment and more. In her first amendment, however, she further accused him of allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting her during a studio session.

Another lawyer for Pisciotta, Arick Fudali, previously spoke with Complex back in June and told the outlet that she was "in hiding." “Lauren, as I’ve said in public before, is basically in hiding. She is very afraid of Mr. West and Mr. West’s circle and Mr. West’s supporters. She’s received an enormous amount of online backlash and ridicule and hatred," he said at the time. “Really ugly, gross stuff. So she literally is currently in hiding, and I can’t reveal even the vicinity of where she lives. That’s how serious it is for her right now.”

