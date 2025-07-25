Kanye West's Ex-Assistant Accuses Him Of Swatting Her In Retaliation For Bombshell Lawsuit

A representative for Kanye West has already denied Lauren Pisciotta's allegations as "absurd and outlandish."

Kanye West's former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, who is currently suing him with allegations of sexual assault and other misconduct, now claims he's orchestrating a swatting campaign against her in retaliation. Swatting refers to making fake police reports against someone in an effort to get armed authorities to show up to their location.

Speaking to the BBC, Pisciotta's attorney, Arick Fudali, revealed that she's "just sort of sitting around and hiding" as the lawsuit plays out in public. As caught by AllHipHop, he added: "She is suffering and has been suffering since she began working for Mr West. It’s really sad – she’s gone through a lot."

PIscotta originally filed her lawsuit against West back in June 2024, and according to a new amendment to her case, she was the victim of a swatting just days later. She's alleging that West is responsible.

In the latest filing, she claims she was "bombarded with unwanted, harassing, and alarming" visits from the police. In one instance, police allegedly told her that they heard a report that she had killed her own mother. Pisciotta also claims that around this time, she began receiving ominous phone calls warning her to drop the lawsuit.

Read More: Kanye West's Sexual Assault Accuser Warns That His Social Media Admissions Will "Destroy" Him

Kanye West Allegations

Kanye West and his legal team have denied Pisciotta's allegations on several occasions. Responding to her amendments, earlier this month, a representative for Ye told Complex that the claims are "absurd and outlandish." "Lauren Pisciotta's amended complaint is the fourth version she has advanced," they said. "Each new revision contradicts the others. Each is more absurd and outlandish than all previous claims combined. Does Ms. Pisciotta actually believe her confabulations? We cannot know. But this breathless new installment of fantasy fiction discredits all past, present and future testimony."

Pisciotta's other attorney, Lisa Bloom, countered that statement by telling the Daily Mail that West's own admissions about the case on social media will "destroy" him in court. “WHY DID I NEVER F*** LAUREN PISCIOTTA SHE SMELLED FUNNY AND HALF OF THE NBA CAN ATTEST TO THAT," he wrote in one since-deleted message on X (formerly Twitter).

Read More: Kanye West's Representative Denies Former Assistant's Disturbing Allegations Against Ye

