Kanye West's Rape Accuser Is Allegedly "In Hiding"

Kanye West‘s alleged rape accuser, Lauren Pisciotta, is reportedly in hiding, according to her lawyer, Arick Fudali, who spoke with Complex for a recent interview about the case. He explained that the fallout from the high-profile allegation caused her to fear for her safety.

“Lauren, as I’ve said in public before, is basically in hiding. She is very afraid of Mr. West and Mr. West’s circle and Mr. West’s supporters. She’s received an enormous amount of online backlash and ridicule and hatred," he told the outlet. “Really ugly, gross stuff. So she literally is currently in hiding, and I can’t reveal even the vicinity of where she lives. That’s how serious it is for her right now.”

In Pisciotta's lawsuit, she initially accused West of allegedly sending her racist and explicit messages and videos as well as fostering a hostile work enviorment and more. She later filed an amendment, further accusing him of allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting her during a studio session with Diddy. Additionally, she alleged West has a “kink” for having sex with mothers and even once texted his wife, Bianca Censori: “I wanna f*ck your mum. Before she leaves.”

Who Is Lauren Pisciotta?

Speaking with Complex, Fudali also provided an update on where the former assistant's lawsuit currently stands. "The Bloom Firm took it over. We've been meeting and conferring on various issues with the court and with Mr. West’s counsel. Our intention is to, in the immediate future, file a second amended complaint, which will update the allegations and charges and claims," he said.

Kanye West previously denied the allegations in a series of crude posts on X (formerly Twitter). "WHY DID I NEVER F*CK LAUREN PISCIOTTA SHE SMELLED FUNNY AND HALF OF THE NBA CAN ATTEST TO THAT," he wrote back in February. His legal team has also labeled Pisciotta's claims baseless.