Kanye West Goes Off On Ex-Assistant Lauren Pisciotta In New Rant: "She Smelled Funny"

Kanye West, also known as Ye, slams his former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, during his latest rant following her 2024 accusations of sexual assault. Denying the claims, Ye would claim that half of the NBA can attest to his ex-assistant "smelling funny," which resulted in the mogul allegedly never persuing a sexual relationship with her. Before the claim, Ye would addresses those who make false accusations about being sexually assaulted. On Saturday, Feb. 7, he tweets, "ME TOO R*PES ARE TRULY DISRESPECTFUL TO PEOPLE WHO HAVE ACTUALLY BEEN HELD DOWN AGAINST THERE WILL AND BEEN VIOLENT R*PED."

in a series of tweets addressing Pisciotta, Kanye West continued: "WHY DID I NEVER FUCK LAUREN PISCIOTTA SHE SMELLED FUNNY AND HALF OF THE NBA CAN ATTEST TO THAT." The mogul followed with, "REAL R*PE IS DIFFERENT THAN SOME ATTRACTIVE INCOMPETENT B*TCH WEARING TIGHT ASS PANTS TO WORK. AND KEEPING RECEIPTS TO EXTORT THEIR BOSS SOMEDAY." West added: "SOME B*TCHES ONLY LIKE N***AS WHO PUT THEM IN THEIR PLACE." Ye concluded his rant claiming that the real victims are men. He tweeted, "MEN ARE THE REAL ABUSE VICTIMS."

Who Is Lauren Pisciotta?

Kanye West faces new legal trouble as Lauren Pisciotta sues him for sexual harassment, wrongful termination, and breach of contract. Filed in June 2024, the lawsuit accuses the rapper and fashion mogul of creating a hostile work environment and reneging on promised compensation. Pisciotta, who worked as both West’s executive and personal assistant, alleges he sent her explicit messages and videos, making her work conditions intolerable. She also claims he fired her unfairly and refused to pay agreed-upon severance. The accusations add to the ongoing scrutiny surrounding West, whose career has been marked by controversy.