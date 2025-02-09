Kanye West Goes Off On Ex-Assistant Lauren Pisciotta In New Rant: "She Smelled Funny"

Entertainment: 2025 Grammy Awards - Arrivals and Press Room
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bianca Censori and Kanye West at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY
Kanye West slams Lauren Pisciotta again.

Kanye West, also known as Ye, slams his former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, during his latest rant following her 2024 accusations of sexual assault. Denying the claims, Ye would claim that half of the NBA can attest to his ex-assistant "smelling funny," which resulted in the mogul allegedly never persuing a sexual relationship with her. Before the claim, Ye would addresses those who make false accusations about being sexually assaulted. On Saturday, Feb. 7, he tweets, "ME TOO R*PES ARE TRULY DISRESPECTFUL TO PEOPLE WHO HAVE ACTUALLY BEEN HELD DOWN AGAINST THERE WILL AND BEEN VIOLENT R*PED."

in a series of tweets addressing Pisciotta, Kanye West continued: "WHY DID I NEVER FUCK LAUREN PISCIOTTA SHE SMELLED FUNNY AND HALF OF THE NBA CAN ATTEST TO THAT." The mogul followed with, "REAL R*PE IS DIFFERENT THAN SOME ATTRACTIVE INCOMPETENT B*TCH WEARING TIGHT ASS PANTS TO WORK. AND KEEPING RECEIPTS TO EXTORT THEIR BOSS SOMEDAY." West added: "SOME B*TCHES ONLY LIKE N***AS WHO PUT THEM IN THEIR PLACE." Ye concluded his rant claiming that the real victims are men. He tweeted, "MEN ARE THE REAL ABUSE VICTIMS."

Who Is Lauren Pisciotta?

Kanye West faces new legal trouble as Lauren Pisciotta sues him for sexual harassment, wrongful termination, and breach of contract. Filed in June 2024, the lawsuit accuses the rapper and fashion mogul of creating a hostile work environment and reneging on promised compensation. Pisciotta, who worked as both West’s executive and personal assistant, alleges he sent her explicit messages and videos, making her work conditions intolerable. She also claims he fired her unfairly and refused to pay agreed-upon severance. The accusations add to the ongoing scrutiny surrounding West, whose career has been marked by controversy.

His legal team denies the allegations, calling them baseless and vowing a vigorous defense. They argue Pisciotta’s lawsuit is a calculated attempt to damage his reputation and secure a financial payout. This case is the latest in a string of legal battles for West. He faced multiple lawsuits and public criticism in recent years. While the outcome remains uncertain, the lawsuit highlights the volatile nature of power dynamics in the entertainment industry.

