Kanye West’s Former Assistant Addresses Backlash Over Disturbing Allegations

Fast Company Innovation Festival - Day 3 Arrivals
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Kanye West attends the Fast Company Innovation Festival - Day 3 Arrivals on November 07, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company)
Lauren Pisciotta recently alleged that Kanye West sexually assaulted her and more.

Earlier this month, Kanye West's former assistant Lauren Pisciotta hit him with an 88-page lawsuit containing several disturbing allegations. According to court documents obtained by Daily Mail, Pisciotta accuses Ye of allegedly drugging and raping her at a studio session with Diddy.

Days after filing, Pisciotta amended the lawsuit to add additional claims about Ye's wife, Bianca Censori. She alleges that she served as her husband's “sex party coordinator,” helped to turn his office into a “sexual playground,” and more. Pisciotta also accuses Ye of texting Censori that he allegedly wanted to sleep with her mother.

Lauren Pisciotta Opens Up About Hate After Suing Kanye West

Now, Pisciotta has taken to social media to address the reactions she's gotten to her lawsuit. In a clip, she reveals that she's been receiving a great deal of hate. She notes that while she doesn't expect everyone to believe her accusations, some of the messages she's read have been incredibly harsh. According to her, people have told her to kill herself, wished she would die in a car crash, and more. At the time of writing, Ye has yet to respond to Pisciotta's latest allegations.

In June of this year, however, his lawyers denied her initial claims in a statement to Page Six. “In response to these baseless allegations, Ye will be filing a lawsuit against Ms. Pisciotta,” they said. “Prior to her termination as an assistant, Ms. Pisciotta stole his cell phone in an attempt to destroy phone records that would contradict her claims, all of which have been preserved. She was terminated for being unqualified, demanding unreasonable sums of money (including a $4 million annual salary), and numerous documented incidents of her lascivious, unhinged conduct." What do you think of Kanye West's former assistant addressing the hate she's been receiving over her lawsuit against him? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

[Via]

