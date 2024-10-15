Bianca Censori Accused Of Being A “Sex Party Coordinator” In Lawsuit Against Kanye West

Bianca Censori is facing new allegations in the lawsuit.

Lauren Pisciotta, who recently accused Kanye West of allegedly drugging and assaulting her during a studio session for Diddy, has amended her lawsuit with new claims regarding the rapper's, wife Bianca Censori. She alleges that Censori helped West transform his office into a “sexual playground,” by serving as his “sex party coordinator” to set up his “twisted sexual fantasies," as caught by the Daily Mail. Pisciotta also alleges West once grabbed her by the throat and Censori was "unfazed" while witnessing the incident.

Pisciotta further included an alleged screenshot of West texting Censori that he wanted to have sex with her mother. The assault allegation came in an 88-page amendment to a lawsuit she filed in June against West. At the time of the initial filing, she accused him of alleged harassment and wrongful termination while working for him between 2021 and 2022.

Bianca Censori Attends Milan Fashion Week

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 23: Bianca Censori attends the Marni fashion show during the Milan. Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

In June, West's lawyers denied the allegations in a statement provided to Page Six. “In response to these baseless allegations, Ye will be filing a lawsuit against Ms. Pisciotta,” they wrote. “Prior to her termination as an assistant, Ms. Pisciotta stole his cell phone in an attempt to destroy phone records that would contradict her claims, all of which have been preserved. She was terminated for being unqualified, demanding unreasonable sums of money (including a $4 million annual salary), and numerous documented incidents of her lascivious, unhinged conduct."

Lauren Pisciotta Seemingly References Lawsuit On Instagram